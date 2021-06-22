The Spanish team is played his pass to the round of 16 of this European Championship against Slovakia. This could be the XI that Luis Enrique serves tomorrow against the Central European team:
The Athletic man is Lucho’s goalkeeper. Trust him blindly since he returned to the position of coach and there is no one to move him from the goal. So far he has not had to intervene much, and in general he has solved well all the occasions that have created him. He couldn’t do anything about Lewandowski’s goal.
In reality, the Chelsea player is the only right-back in the squad. Marcos Llorente has played the first two games there, but the versatility of the Navarrese is one of the qualities that has brought him to this European Championship and in a match of the importance of which ours will play tomorrow, the opportunity to show his worth is tremendous
The other day he was soft against Lewandowski in the Polish goal. Still, Laporte has been nationalized in time to reach the European Championship and Luis Enrique blindly trusts him. The Asturian has shown that he gives confidence to the players who may be somewhat affected by criticism, and it will not be less in the case of the Manchester City center-back
There is no doubt who will be the center-back on the left side of the national team. Pau Torres is one of the most important men on this team despite the fact that he is only 24 years old. So far he has completed two very good games, in line with his entire season, and has given back security.
Gayá had been Luis Enrique’s favorite side when he took the national team. At the time it was surprising that he put him before Jordi Alba, but with the passage of the games that trend became common. After having been in the shadow of the Catalan in the first two games of this European Championship, the Valencia player will have his chance on the first day ‘heads or tails’ of ours.
The Barcelona midfielder aims to be the great novelty in the XI of the selection. He already overcame his problems with COVID last week, which had prevented him from making his debut in the tournament. The experience and quality of ‘Busi’ will be key in such an important match. In addition, he will act as captain of the team in what will be his third Eurocup played.
Koke has been the highlight of a somewhat weak Spanish team so far. He finished the season very well with Atlético de Madrid, and that has helped him reach the Eurocup and be a starter. The logical thing is that the Madrilenian is the midfielder who tomorrow will keep his starting position on a day of rotations.
Another of the footballers Luis Enrique is expected to join the team tonight is Thiago Alcántara. It is true that he has had a difficult year at Liverpool, but also that he is a different player. Against Sweden he could not change things in the section he had at the end of the game, but leaving the starter everything can be different.
After a striking call-up at the end of last month, Adama had stopped counting for Luis Enrique in the matches of this 2021. However, the Wolverhampton winger has entered the final in the list of this Eurocopa. Tomorrow he could have his big chance in the decisive match against Slovakia. The team will seek more depth with its presence on the left wing.
Personally, I think Gerard Moreno has come to this European Championship as the fittest man on the team. I was surprised that he was not a starter in the debut, although he already started against Poland. Then he did not have his best day, with the penalty missed to top it off. However, if he is fine, he is a player who can make a difference and above all, contribute a goal that Spain has been missing a lot in this tournament
Luis Enrique’s blind faith in Morata invites me to think that the coach will bet, for the third time in a row, on the Juventus striker as a starter. He was able to make up for himself with the goal against Poland, although it is also true that he failed a lot in that match. Even so, he will have a golden opportunity to score again, gain confidence and silence criticism that, until now, seems to have affected him.
