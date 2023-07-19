Everything is ready for the Women’s World Cup to begin and the Spanish team will debut this July 21 against Costa Rica, in a match that in principle is favorable for the Spanish women. Vilda has already closed her group with which she will fight to make history, and she begins to glimpse a gala eleven. This is the possible alignment of the Spanish team for the match against Costa Rica:
BY: MISA RODRIGUEZ – The Real Madrid Women’s goalkeeper has been chosen by Vilda to occupy the goal as a starter. Misa has been a key player for Real Madrid this season and it is expected that she will have a great World Cup with Spain.
RH: ONA BATLLE – The young FC Barcelona player is disputing this position with Oihane Hernández, but everything indicates that she will start. Her time at Manchester United before arriving at Barcelona gives her extra experience, which is very important in these tournaments.
CB: LAIA CODINA – The central pair of the Spanish team cannot exist without Laia Codina. The 23-year-old Barcelona player has played all the preparation matches for the World Cup and will start.
CB: IVANA ANDRES – Closing the central pair is the most experienced player on the defensive line. Ivana will play in her third World Cup, and she will bring that experience that such a young team may lack.
LI: OLGA CARMONA – Another defender that provides electricity and defensive solidity. Real Madrid’s is facing her first World Cup at the age of 23 and closes a defensive line that if she remains focused on the game could cause many problems for the rest of the teams.
MC: AITANA BONMATI – One of the best-known names in Spanish women’s soccer. Bonmatí is part of the unstoppable FC Barcelona that has won the Champions League and the League and at the age of 25 is destined to be a great player in the Spanish team.
MC: TERESA ABELLEIRA – At the age of 23, he is the undisputed starter at Real Madrid and has earned Vilda’s trust in the national team. Abelleira aims to start facing what will be his first World Cup and we hope it will be the first of many.
MC: ALEXIA PUTELLAS – Little remains to be said about Alexia Putellas. The winner of the last Ballon d’Or closes a midfield that arouses the illusion of an entire country and with a desire for revenge after the last World Cup. Alexia is already one of the veterans of the Spanish team and she will be the one who guides the team’s game.
ED: SALMA PARALLUELO – Her irruption in Spanish football has come just in time for Vilda to have a diamond in the rough at the World Cup. At the age of 19, she has a serious chance of being a starter in a team full of talent, and could be one of the keys to the team’s success in the tournament.
EI: MARIONA CALDENTEY – Another FC Barcelona player. Caldentey is again selected by Vilda after the selection scandal and now they will fight for the same goal: to be world champions.
D.L.: JENNI BEAUTIFUL – The only one of the starting XI who plays outside of Spain. The top scorer in the history of the Spanish team will once again play a World Cup hungry for what she knows is her last chance to win this title, and that makes her a real danger for rivals.
Goal: Mass
Defending: Ona Batlle, Laia Codina, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona
Midfield: Aitana Bonmatí, Teresa Abelleira, Alexia Putellas
Lead: Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey, Jenni Hermoso
