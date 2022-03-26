After drawing scoreless against United States at Aztec stadiumthe Mexican team prepares to face its similar Honduras at Metropolitan Olympic StadiumThis Sunday, March 27.
From the outset, it is known that The H will go out to dispute the duel with a ‘B’ painting, since it will have to wait until the next CONCACAF Qualifying to see if you can go to Canada-EU-Mexico World Cup in 2026.
The coach of the catrachos, the Colombian Hernan Dario Gomezcommented that they do not intend to spoil the party for Mexico, since they are thinking of starting their process for the next World Cup, developing the new elements, which gives them hope.
For the match before Hondurasthe Argentine coach Gerardo Martino He will not be able to make the trip with the Aztec team due to health problems, leaving his assistant in charge George Theilerwho already led the team in a duel against Costa Rica.
It looks pretty hard the daddy and his coaching staff change their formation a lot to face the Hondurans, especially if they are going to go out with an alternate lineup due to their early elimination.
William Ochoa was saving the Tricolor versus The Stars and Stripes and they would not move it, while Cesar Montes has already earned its place in the central, although with the possible recovery of Nestor Araujoafter suffering a stomach problem, John Vasquez I would go to the bench.
On the subject of the sides, now that you have tried Jorge Sanchez on the right, would come the great opportunity to Julian Araujoespecially now that Louis Rodriguez was not summoned; in the left lane Gerardo Arteaga would reappear.
After all the problems you had Edson Alvarez to stop the Americans, he could receive rest and they would send in his place to louis romo. In the case of Carlos Rodriguez and Hector Herreraagain they would start.
With the absence of Alexis Vega for receiving a yellow card and being suspended, plus the poor performance of Jesus Crownit could be resorted to Uriel Antunahave a good time with Blue Cross. Those who would not be relieved are Hirving Lozano on the left and Raul Jimenez as center forward.
Even when he came on in relief against TeamUSA, Erick Gutierrez was able to spawn very little, so the items most likely to see change action are Henry Martin, Diego Lainez, The Machin and the tecatito.
The alignment of the Mexican team to face Honduras would: William Ochoa; Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo, Julian Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga; louis romo, Charlie Rodriguez, Hector Herrera; Uriel Antuna, Chucky Lozano and Raul Jimenez.
Mexico you are close to securing your ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022Because in the Octagonal End marches in third place, with 22 points, the same as United Statestaking three units to fourth place, which will play the playoff, where Costa Rica is 19 and Panama 18.
