FT. Mexico 0-0 United States. ➔ Point division.

➔ More was fought than played.

➔ Memo Ochoa, FIGURE.

➔ Remarkable 2T by Jorge Sánchez.

➔ He generated, but El Chucky was not fine.

➔ Gio Reyna is a very special talent.

➔ TRI will continue to be THIRD.

The coach of the catrachos, the Colombian Hernan Dario Gomezcommented that they do not intend to spoil the party for Mexico, since they are thinking of starting their process for the next World Cup, developing the new elements, which gives them hope.

Panamanian fans receive with applause Hernán Darío "Bolillo" Gómez, current technical director of Honduras, who led Panama to its first World Cup.

It looks pretty hard the daddy and his coaching staff change their formation a lot to face the Hondurans, especially if they are going to go out with an alternate lineup due to their early elimination.

? | NOTE On medical recommendation, Professor Gerardo Martino will not travel to ??. He is in the process of recovering from a surgical procedure.

On medical recommendation, Professor Gerardo Martino will not travel to Honduras. He is in the process of recovering from a surgical procedure.

On the subject of the sides, now that you have tried Jorge Sanchez on the right, would come the great opportunity to Julian Araujoespecially now that Louis Rodriguez was not summoned; in the left lane Gerardo Arteaga would reappear.

Only one Mexican has participated in the 11 matches of the current World Cup Qualifiers. William Ochoa

With the absence of Alexis Vega for receiving a yellow card and being suspended, plus the poor performance of Jesus Crownit could be resorted to Uriel Antunahave a good time with Blue Cross. Those who would not be relieved are Hirving Lozano on the left and Raul Jimenez as center forward.

Edson Álvarez: "Those who know about football, those who know how to analyze football will know that we played a great game". Carlos Rodríguez: "We did great things." Statements after the game, what do you think?

The alignment of the Mexican team to face Honduras would: William Ochoa; Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo, Julian Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga; louis romo, Charlie Rodriguez, Hector Herrera; Uriel Antuna, Chucky Lozano and Raul Jimenez.