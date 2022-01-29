Tomorrow the Mexican team will be playing their second match this year, when they measure strength against their counterpart from Costa Rica in a match corresponding to the Hexagonal Final heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.
This match is of the utmost importance for the Tricolor, since a victory would make them fight again for the first places, however, a setback, combined with other results, could put them in serious complications.
So far, Mexico is in third place in the standings with 17 units, just below Canada and the United States, with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Below is 14 and in the fifth place appears Costa Rica with 12.
Coach Gerardo Martino would have already defined his starting eleven that will jump onto the field of the Azteca Stadium. It is expected that in the goal he will go again with William Ochoa; in defense Nestor Araujo could be accompanied by John Vasqueza player the fans want to see in action.
On the sides will appear Louis Rodriguez Y Jesus Gallardo, who will be in charge of going up and down the rails. Already in the middle sector of the field, ‘Tata’ would use Hector Herrera, Carlos Rodriguez Y Edson Alvarez; while in the upper part those in charge of causing dangerous plays would be Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega Y Rogelio Funes Mori.
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo;
Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez;
Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Rogelio Funes Mori.
The game will start tomorrow, Sunday, January 30, at 5:00 p.m. Also, you can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN and Tv Azteca.
