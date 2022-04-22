What a game that awaits us tomorrow, when the Chivas del Guadalajara face the Pumas in the penultimate day of Clausura 2022.
The rojiblanco team knows that there is no tomorrow, and a disaster at home could mean being left out of the playoff zone again. So far the interim coach Richard Chain adds two consecutive victories and will seek to go for the third in a row.
The possible eleven of the Mexican helmsman would be made up of Miguel Jiménez in the goal; Carlos Cisneros, Jesús Orozco, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Christian Calderón would appear in defense.
In the middle sector of the field, he would use Sergio Flores, Isaac Brizuela and Jesús Angulo, who would be in charge of preparing the game and supplying balls to strikers Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega, who will be back after completing his game due to expulsion.
Miguel Jimenez (P);
Carlos Cisneros, Jesús Orozco, Hiram Mier Gilberto Sepúlveda and Christian Calderón;
Sergio Flores, Isaac Brizuela (C), Jesún Angulo;
Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega.
Since the departure of coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, Chivas have shown a new face on the pitch. So much so that once again they are in the playoff zone and in the next two games they will seek a better position in the general table.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game tomorrow, Saturday, April 23, at 9:00 p.m., through the Chivas TV, TUDN and Tv Azteca signal.
*This match will be covered for 90min.
