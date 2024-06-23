The match between Spain and Albania will be played on Monday, June 24, 2024, as part of the group stage of Euro 2024. The match will take place at the Düsseldorf Arena, in the city of Düsseldorf, Germany.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Spain for this match
BY: UNAI SIMÓN – He is Luis de la Fuente’s trusted goalkeeper, and the one who has defended the Spanish goal in recent tournaments. With good footwork and good reflexes between the sticks, the Basque goalkeeper should be the starter in the next Euro Cup.
LD: JESÚS NAVAS – The veteran of this team. He has not yet played a single minute but with the warning given by Carvajal against Italy, Luis de la Fuente will put the player from Los Palacios in order to ensure that the Madrid player does not see another yellow card that could cause him to miss the round of 16.
DFC: DANI VIVIAN – Another player who could make his debut in this Euro Cup is the Athletic center back. Dani Vivian finally traveled to Germany with the national team and has not yet played a minute. This match against Albania could be his opportunity.
DFC: NACHO FERNÁNDEZ – He was a starter in the Spanish team’s debut against Croatia but against Italy he was replaced by Laporte. Now he could return to the starting lineup for this last game of the group stage of Euro 2024
LI: ALEJANDRO GRIMALDO – Another doubt is knowing who will occupy the left back. Marc Cucurella has been the one who has occupied the left wing position in the previous two games. With the first place in the group already under his arm, that position could be occupied by Alejandro Grimaldo, who has had a record season at Bayer Leverkusen and thus makes his debut in the Euro Cup.
MC: MARTIN ZUBIMENDI – Rodri’s replacement, and like the Manchester City player who will watch the game from the stands since he has already seen two yellow cards, the Real Sociedad player will be the starter in this match.
MC: MIKEL MERINO – One of Luis de la Fuente’s trusted men. The Real Sociedad player contributes a lot to the team, and with the team already qualified he could make his debut as a starter.
MC: FABÁN RUIZ – The one from Paris Saint Germain is surprising everyone with the two great performances he has put in in these Euro Cup matches against Croatia and Italy. He will be the starter again.
EI: AYOZE PÉREZ – He had his first minutes against Italy and did not leave anyone indifferent. He managed to shake the tree and showed that he should have more playing opportunities. We may see him start against Albania.
DC: ÁLVARO MORATA – He is the captain of this team, and his presence in the starting eleven is beyond any doubt. Morata has gone through difficult stretches throughout the season, but Luis de la Fuente’s confidence in him remains the same. Against Croatia, the Atlético de Madrid forward scored and against Italy he had a great game.
ED: FERRAN TORRES – Ferran has come off the bench in both games and still doesn’t know what it’s like to play a game as a starter in this edition of the Euro Cup. Now the Valencian will be able to start against Albania
Goalie: Unai Simón
Defenses: Jesús Navas, Dani Vivian, Nacho, Grimaldo
Midfielders: Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Fabián
Forwards: Ayoze Pérez, Morata, Ferran Torres
