Luis de la Fuente makes his debut with the Spanish team this Saturday in a match in which “the red” will have to face a Norway without Erling Haaland. We expect a revolutionary eleven by the new Spanish coach.
This is the possible line-up for Spain to face Norway on Saturday at La Rosaleda:
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA- The Chelsea goalkeeper has earned his return to the national team thanks to good matches. Point to owner.
LD: DANI CARVAJAL- He’s not going through a great moment, but in the national team we have a great deficit of level right-backs.
DFC: NACHO FERNÁNDEZ- will start on his own merits. At Real Madrid he is performing at an outstanding level.
DFC: AYMERIC LAPORTE- Despite the lack of minutes with Pep Guardiola, everything indicates that he will continue to be the leader of the red defense.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE- is already one of the best wingers in the world. Every time he faces a great rival he shows that he has enough virtues to defeat him.
CDM: RODRI HERNÁNDEZ- one of the most prominent pivots on the scene. Key player in the team with the highest quality in Europe. He will be the 100% owner.
MVI: GAVI- His quality and involvement in defense make him indispensable for this new selection of Luis de la Fuente.
MVD: DANI CEBALLOS- He doesn’t have too many minutes at Real Madrid, but he has shown to be a self-sufficient player. Pedri’s absence will give him the opportunity to play.
ED: IAGO ASPAS- His return to the national team should be celebrated in style with the title at the Málaga stadium. We missed good old Iago.
DC: ALVARO MORATA – everything indicates that he will be, along with Dani Carvajal, the new captain of this Spanish team. Leader in attack.
EI: DANI OLMO – His participation in RB Leipzig has been reduced. Everything indicates that he will leave the German team this summer.
