Having passed the first two rounds of the World Cup, the Spanish team now faces its biggest challenge so far in the competition and will play for the leadership of the group against Japan. Vilda’s men start with a minimal advantage, and that is that both teams arrive with 6 points and a clean sheet, but the Spanish have scored a bit more.
Spain is worth one point to be first in the group, while Japan only needs victory.
BY: MISA RODRIGUEZ – The Real Madrid Women’s goalkeeper has been chosen by Vilda to occupy the goal as a starter. two games and at the moment a clean sheet, you couldn’t ask for more.
RH: ONA BATLLE – The young FC Barcelona player will start. Her time at Manchester United before arriving at Barcelona gives her extra experience that is very important in these tournaments, as she already demonstrated against Costa Rica and Zambia.
CB: IRENE PAREDES – Finally, Irene Paredes is the one chosen by Vilda to occupy this position in defense. The one from FC Barcelona was solid defensively and has gained confidence with this resounding victory.
CB: IVANA ANDRES – Closing the central pair is the most experienced player on the defensive line. Ivana will play in her third World Cup, and she brings that experience that such a young team may lack.
LI: OLGA CARMONA – Another defender that provides electricity and defensive solidity. She was the best in her debut against Costa Rica and in her first World Cup she is already causing sensations.
MC: AITANA BONMATI – One of the best-known names in Spanish women’s soccer. Bonmatí is being one of the best so far in the World Cup.
MC: TERESA ABELLEIRA – Teresa Abelleira gave a real exhibition in the first game, leading the whole team construction and creating a lot of danger. Right now, it is almost impossible for him to fall out of eleven.
MC: JENNI BEAUTIFUL – She played behind Esther González in the first match and we could see her in this position again against Japan if Alexia Putellas does not play. She showed against Costa Rica that she knows how to move very well in this area and could repeat.
ED: SALMA PARALLUELO – Her irruption in Spanish football has come just in time for Vilda to have a diamond in the rough at the World Cup. At 19 years old, she started the first game, and seeing that Alexia continues to recover, he could start again.
EI: MARIONA CALDENTEY – She was a substitute in the first match, but Vilda opted for her in the match against Zambia to keep everyone plugged in and ready to repeat ownership.
DC: ESTHER GONZALEZ – She convinced her World Cup debut and could start against Japan, although if Alexia Putellas comes off the bench it’s probably because of her.
Goal: Mass
Defending: Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona
Midfield: Aitana Bonmatí, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso
Lead: Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey, Esther González
