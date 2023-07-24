After an almost dream debut for the 2023 World Cup, the Spanish team is already preparing its new challenge. On the 26th they will play their second match of the group stage and they will do so against Zambia, an opponent that in principle should not put the Spanish in too much trouble. This is the possible line-up for Spain to play against Zambia:
BY: MISA RODRIGUEZ – The Real Madrid Women’s goalkeeper has been chosen by Vilda to occupy the goal as a starter. In the match against Costa Rica, she didn’t demand it from her, but she has been fundamental for Real Madrid this year and she has shown what she is capable of.
RH: ONA BATLLE – The young FC Barcelona player will start. Her time at Manchester United before arriving at Barcelona gives her extra experience that is very important in these tournaments, as she already demonstrated against Costa Rica.
CB: IRENE PAREDES – Finally, Irene Paredes is the one chosen by Vilda to occupy this position in defense. The one from FC Barcelona was solid defensively and has gained confidence with this resounding victory.
CB: IVANA ANDRES – Closing the central pair is the most experienced player on the defensive line. Ivana will play in her third World Cup, and she brings that experience that such a young team may lack.
LI: OLGA CARMONA – Another defender that provides electricity and defensive solidity. She was the best in her debut against Costa Rica and in her first World Cup she is already causing sensations.
MC: AITANA BONMATI – One of the best-known names in Spanish women’s soccer. Bonmatí opened his locker in the first game and now he can only go further
MC: TERESA ABELLEIRA – Teresa Abelleira gave a real exhibition in the first game, leading the entire team construction and creating a lot of danger. Right now, it is almost impossible for him to fall out of eleven.
MC: JENNI BEAUTIFUL – He played behind Esther González and made it 4-0 in his boots, but missed the penalty. Jennifer brings a lot of experience and tables to Spain’s attack, which is not easy to find in other players.
ED: SALMA PARALLUELO – Her irruption in Spanish football has come just in time for Vilda to have a diamond in the rough at the World Cup. At 19 years old, she started the first game, and seeing that Alexia continues to recover, this trend could continue at least throughout the group stage.
EI: MARIONA CALDENTEY – She was a substitute in the previous match, but Vilda could bet on her in the match against Zambia to keep everyone plugged in and ready to compete.
MC: ESTHER GONZALEZ – The Real Madrid player seems to be the option that most convinces Vilda to close the attack of the Spanish team, and in 27 minutes against Costa Rica she proved him right. Esther made it 3-0 on the scoreboard and had a great first game, so she aims to start.
Goal: Mass
Defending: Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona
Midfield: Aitana Bonmatí, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso
Lead: Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey, Esther González
