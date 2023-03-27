The new stage of the Spanish team began in the best possible way, beating Norway 3-0 and placing themselves as leaders of group A together with Scotland. This Tuesday we have the match for the lead against the Scottish team and this could be the starting 11 for Luis de la Fuente:
BY: KEPA– After a season in which he seemed to run out of space at Chelsea, Kepa has returned to the elite of football based on perseverance and hard work. The Basque is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier and is at a very high level.
RH: CARVAJAL– It seems that Luis de la Fuente still prefers Carvajal over Pedro Porro. Despite the quality of the Tottenham player, the experience and seniority that Carvajal can bring to the team is very important to maintain a solid and well-matched defence.
CB: NACHO– After a few years without making it to the national team, Nacho has dismantled all the reasoning for why he didn’t deserve to go with 90 minutes against Norway. The one from Real Madrid has always been life insurance from the bench, but he has shown that he can be the starting central defender for Spain. Although he can play on the wings, it seems that de la Fuente prefers him in the center.
DFC: LAPORTE– The best center back in Spain. Laporte grants the presence and seniority that being a starter in an entire Manchester City gives you and you can see the calm that he transmits to the team when he is on the field.
LI: BUCKET– Gayá has had the bad luck of meeting the best Jordi Alba and soon after with what seems to be one of the best Spanish wingers. Balde has carved a niche for himself in Barcelona and in the national team, and the fact is that the young man has been one of the revelations of Xavi’s team this last season.
CDM: RODRI– With Busquets out of the equation, the generational change has reached the midfield of the Spanish team and there is no one left from that 2010 World Cup. Rodri is one of the key pieces of all the teams in what he plays for, at Manchester City He is a leader and in the national team he will also be one.
MC: CEBALLOS– The Andalusian has seen his career turn around in just a month with Real Madrid, and now with the confidence of a coach who has seen him a lot, it seems that also in the Spanish team. The Andalusian has enough quality to guide Spain in attack, and in a possible midfield with Pedri and Gavi they could be unstoppable.
MC: GAVI– He played the first game lying on the left wing, as he is doing at FC Barcelona, but given the lack of punch in midfield, he could slow down his position a bit. If the left wing ends up with Nico Williams (which could happen perfectly) the logical thing is that he plays alongside Ceballos and Pedri in the future.
CM: OYARZABAL– He tried something similar with Iago Aspas the other day but it didn’t quite work. Oyarzabal moves very well between the lines and may be the hook that Spain lacks to have more goals.
DC: WILLIAMS– In this scheme, Nico Williams would occupy the role that Vinicius usually occupies at Real Madrid: a dagger down the flank to create a gap for the striker. If this works, the team can regain control of the ball and also have depth in attack.
DC: JOSELU– Media España was happy when he was summoned by Luis de la Fuente, and in the 9 minutes that he played he closed the debate on the forward of the selection. His double against Norway is the fastest in the history of the team and he has fallen on his feet in this team.
This is how the eleven would look on the pitch (1-4-4-2)
Goal: kepa
Defending: Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Balde
Midfield: Ceballos, Rodri, Gavi, Oyarzabal
Lead: Williams, Joselu
