The grand final of the European Under-21 Championship is about to begin! On Saturday 8th July, England and Spain will meet in a thrilling duel for the title. Both teams have shown their quality and have overcome obstacles to reach this decisive instance. In this article, we’ll take a look at the possible line-ups for both teams, highlighting the key players who will be looking to make a difference on the pitch. Prepare your emotions, because this final promises to be a show full of talent, passion and high-level football. You can not lose this!
BY: ARNAU TENAS – The young Spanish goalkeeper has shown a great level during the tournament and has earned the confidence of the coach to start in the final. Tenas stands out for his agility, quick reflexes, and ability to make big interventions. His safety under the sticks will be essential to keep a clean sheet and contribute to the success of the team.
RB: VICTOR GÓMEZ – The right-back has been a key player in the team’s tactical scheme. Gómez stands out for his ability to project himself in attack, his speed and his ability to defend solidly. His contribution in both facets of the game will be essential for the team’s performance in the final.
CB: AITOR PAREDES – The center back has been one of the defensive pillars of Spain under 21. Paredes is characterized by his forcefulness in individual duels, his good positioning and his ability to get the ball played from defense.
CB: JON PACHECO – Another prominent center back on the team, Pacheco has shown confidence and solidity in every game. His presence at the back will bring stability and tranquility to the team.
LI: JUAN MIRANDA – The Betis left-back has earned a place in the starting XI thanks to his good performance during the tournament. His contribution on the left wing will be key to generating danger and balancing the team’s game.
MC: ANTONIO BLANCO – The midfielder has been one of the revelations of the tournament with his great physical display and his technical quality. He stands out for his vision of the game, his ability to steal balls and his precision in passing.
CM: ÁLEX BAENA – Another midfielder with great projection, Baena has stood out for his ability to recover balls, his physical display and his ability to distribute the game.
RM: RODRI SÁNCHEZ – The talented Betis midfielder has been one of the benchmarks in the Spanish under 21 midfield. His contribution in creating play and his overflow will be essential.
MP: OIHAN SANCET – The Basque midfielder has been one of the outstanding figures in the tournament. The delivery of him in the last third of the field will be essential to create goal opportunities and make a difference in attack.
MI: SERGIO GÓMEZ – Another extremely talented winger who has been decisive in the attacking game of Spain under 21. He has just won the treble with Guardiola’s City.
DC: ABEL RUIZ – The striker has been the benchmark in the attack for Spain under 21 during the tournament. Ruiz stands out for his tactical intelligence, his ability to finish plays and his mobility in the area. His goalscoring ability and his presence in the rival area will be essential to seek victory in the final.
Goalkeeper: Tenas
Defenders: Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda and Gomez
Midfielders: Blanco, Sancet, Sergio Gómez, Rodri and Baena
Forward: Abel Ruiz
BY: JAMES TRAFFORD – The English goalkeeper has been a key player in England’s defensive performance under 21s during the tournament. With his agility, good positioning and quick reflexes from him, Trafford has proven to be a reliable goalkeeper and capable of making important saves to keep a clean sheet.
RW: JAMES GARNER – The center midfielder turned winger has been strong in the group stage and knockout games. Garner stands out for his ability to support in attack and his defensive solidity.
CB: LEVI COLWILL – The young defender has been a pleasant surprise in the England Under 21 defense. His season with Brighton has been excellent. Colwill has shown maturity and quality in his game, standing out for his forcefulness in individual duels and his ability to anticipate rival forwards.
CB: TAYLOR HARWOOD-BELLIS – Another standout centre-back in the English side, Harwood-Bellis has shown solidity and leadership on the defensive line. City will give it up.
LI: LUKE THOMAS – The left-back has been a revelation in the tournament with his great physical display and attacking skills. His contribution on the left wing creates danger and provides goal options to the team.
CM: CURTIS JONES – The Red midfielder has been a prominent figure in the England under 21 midfield. Jones stands out for his vision of the game, his ability to recover the ball and his ability to drive.
MC: ANGEL GOMES – Another talented midfielder, Gomes has shown flashes of his quality in the tournament. With his technical ability, vision of the game and ability to unbalance one on one, Gomes is capable of creating danger in the last third of the field and assisting his teammates.
MCI: SMITH ROWE – He has suffered a lot as a result of injuries, but in this tournament he is once again letting loose and exposing himself as an exceptional goalscorer.
RM: HARVEY ELLIOTT – The midfielder has shown his quality and talent in the tournament. Elliott stands out for his technical ability, his vision of the game and his ability to generate goal opportunities. His presence in the last third of the field brings creativity and imbalance to England’s attack.
MP: MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE – Another talented attacking midfielder with the ability to make a difference, Gibbs-White has been instrumental in the England Under 21 attacking game. Gibbs-White is a key player in the team’s attack.
DC: ANTHONY GORDON – The striker has been the benchmark in attack for England under 21s during the tournament. The one from Newcastle will have to take a step forward in the next campaign.
Goalkeeper: Trafford
Defenders: Garner, Colwill, Thomas and Harwood-Bellis
Midfielders: Jones, Gomes, Smith-Rowe, Elliott and Gibbs-White
Forward: Gordon
