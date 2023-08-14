Sevilla will play it this Wednesday against what is possibly the best team in the world. Haaland and company come to this match wanting to play metal after losing in the Community Shield against Arsenal. Can Mendilibar win the Super Cup after the great feat of winning the Europa League? Here we show you the eleven that the coach has in mind:
BY: BONUS – The Moroccan goalkeeper has been a fundamental piece in the Sevilla goal this season. His safety under the three sticks, his agility and his reflexes have been key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity. Bono is an experienced goalkeeper who inspires confidence in his teammates.
RD: JESUS NAVAS – The Spanish international has become an indisputable reference at Sevilla’s right-back. Navas stands out for his speed, his ability to overflow on the wing and his tireless dedication to defensive tasks. His experience and leadership are an important asset to the team.
DFC: BADE – The young French defender has earned a place in Sevilla’s starting line-up with his solidity and ability to anticipate. Badé is a physically imposing player, with a good passing game and a great ability to read the game. His presence in the Sevilla defense will be essential to contain Roma’s set-piece attack.
CB: GUDELJ – The Serbian has been a pleasant surprise at Sevilla this season. Although his natural position is as a defensive midfielder, he has shown great adaptability at the back. Gudelj brings physical strength, good passing judgment and a remarkable ability to recover balls.
LI: ACUÑA: The Argentine left back will be in charge of dealing with Bernardo Silva on the right wing of the Skyblue team. He has one of the most difficult tasks of the match.
MC: FERNANDO – The Brazilian midfielder is in charge of destroying Sevilla’s midfield. Exceptional player and very important to support defensive tasks.
MC: IVAN RAKITIC – The experienced Croatian midfielder is another of Sevilla’s key players. Rakitic will be in charge of directing the creation of the team’s play and connecting with the attacking players.
MC: OLIVER TORRES – The Spanish midfielder is another of the young talents who has stood out at Sevilla this season. He will be an important player in creating the team’s play. Mendilibar is very confident in his performance.
ED: ERIK LAMELA – The talented Argentinian winger has been one of the revelations at Sevilla this season. Lamela has amazing ability with the ball at her feet, dribbles with ease and has a great shot from mid-range. His ability to unbalance one on one will be a key weapon in Sevilla’s attack.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI – The Moroccan striker is Sevilla’s top scorer this season. His ability to get unmarked and his great scoring nose will be one of the keys to the duel. He will be in charge of leading the team’s attack line and trying to pierce the Roma goal the first time he gets.
IE: OCAMPOS: Today we can be talking about the most differential footballer in Seville. If Lucas is fine, Sevilla’s attack flows differently.
