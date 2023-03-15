Sevilla wants to defend the good result obtained in the first leg at Pizjuán. The Turks will not give up easily, but if the people from Seville live up to last game they will have many chances to advance to the quarterfinals of their fetish competition.
This is the possible alignment of Jorge Sampaoli to face the Turkish hell:
BY: DIMITROVIC– is completing great performances in recent games. Sevilla has one of the best second goalkeepers in the world.
RD: JESUS NAVAS– When he is at his best level he is much more useful than Gonzalo Montiel, however, on multiple occasions he suffers in defense.
CB: NIANZOU– He is forming part of the starting lineups because, directly, there is no other to replace him.
CB: NEMANJA GUDELJ– He is being one of the best players in Sevilla this season. The Serbian contributes a lot both in the axis of the rear and in the center of the field.
CB: ÁLEX TELLES– Badé’s injury has given him the opportunity to add minutes in the Sevilla team. Very mediocre season.
LI: MARCOS ACUÑA– one of the best that the Andalusian team has. Acuña on the left flank is a dagger for any defense.
MC: FERNANDO– Despite the fact that his youth is long gone, the Brazilian still has the characteristics and provides the necessary benefits to be a starter in a team like Sevilla.
MC: IVAN RAKITIC– Despite his 35 years, it is very difficult to imagine a Sevilla without Rakitić organizing the midfield.
ED: BRYAN GIL– His return from Tottenham has suited Sevilla like a glove. His electricity and dribbling skills are unique.
IE: LUCAS OCAMPOS– It will be essential for Sevilla that Ocampos is inspired. It is possible that we will also see Oliver Torres or Erik Lamela starting, but in 90min we bet on Ocampos.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI– He is in charge of contributing the goal in the Sevilla entity. His 2023 is being quite good.
Formation: 5-2-3
Goalie: dimitrovic
Defenses: Jesus Navas, Nianzou, Gudlej, Alex Telles and Marcos Acuña
Midfielders: Fernando and Iván Rakitic
Forwards: Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri and Bryan Gil
