River was playing a key stop facing fluminense for the Copa Libertadores de América, in the penultimate game of the group stage of zone D: the “Millionaire” came last in the table and needed to win to be able to get out of that position, and He did it 2-0 with goals from Lucas Beltrán and Esequiel Barco, in a happy night at the Monumental for all the River Plate fans.
Let us remember that for the fourth date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores de América 2023, River Plate had just drawn 1-1 with Sporting Cristal in Peru, which placed it in fourth place out of four, and an early final was now being played against the Brazilians, who arrived as comfortable leaders.
As second in the group, they will now close their participation in the group stage seeking to qualify for the round of 16, knowing that with a victory he will achieve the first goal. We review the probable XI that Demichelis will stop.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Milton Casco – Enzo Díaz will return to the left side, so Casco will play on the right, a position in which he does not usually play but can do it in a great way due to his ability to manage both legs.
Right center: Robert Rojas or Emanuel Mammana – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, already further relegated, former MLS soccer player Leandro González Pírez is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position, but suffered a left hamstring strain and his place will be taken by Rojas or Mammana.
Left center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean has now recovered from his injury and has earned his place again in the starting XI.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – He entered the complement against the Institute and showed that he is already in optimal condition after his injury.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – He’s playing better every time, and he’s already earned his well-deserved ovation. The former Ituzaingó and Colón have taken over half the field.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The captain recovered from synovitis in his left knee and returned to the team: he joined the ST vs Instituto and will now start.
Right inside: Nacho Fernández – One of the symbols of the River Plate team. He will look with his ability and his great left foot to lead the team with danger from midfield forward.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the area, not long ago. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
#alignment #River #Strongest #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply