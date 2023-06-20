We have already played 20 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that marks the way
He River de Martín Demichelis continues to be the sole leader of the tournament: has 47 points thanks to the recent victory against Defensa y Justicia, by 1 to 0 in the postponed, and he is seven ahead of his immediate pursuer Talleres. Now they will receive Instituto, another team from Córdoba, and we review the previous one of this confrontation. Next, the probable XI of the “Millo” in a new commitment at home.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Andrés Herrera – With Enzo Díaz’s injury, Casco will move to the left and that is why “Yacaré” has the opportunity to demonstrate in his natural position.
Right center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, now further relegated, the former MLS soccer man is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position.
Left center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean, recovered from his injury, will replace Paraguayan Robert Rojas, who has already returned from the trip with his national team but will remain on the bench.
Left side: Milton Casco – Casco will once again occupy the position of left back: due to his ease in handling both legs and his refined technique, he has no major drawbacks.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – He’s playing better every time, and he’s already earned his well-deserved ovation. The former Ituzaingó and Colón have taken over half the field.
Right inside: Nacho Fernández – One of the symbols of the River Plate squad. He will look with his ability and his great left foot to lead the team with danger from midfield forward.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the area, not long ago. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
Forward: Pablo Solari or Enzo Pérez- The great doubt of Demichelis. The captain recovered from synovitis in his left knee and returned to training alongside his teammates, but Rodrigo Aliendro seems to be immovable. Does he get them together and take out Pablo Solari or will he start on the bench? This decision depends on the scheme that he will end up putting. We will see.
