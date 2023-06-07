With the obligation to win: this is River in the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2023. Martín Demichelis’s team is playing everything against fluminense at the Estadio Monumental and it only serves him to succeed to get with real chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the top continental tournament of South American football.
The “Millionaire” comes from drawing, in a very long-suffering way, against Sporting Cristal 1-1 in a match that is remembered for Franco Armani’s rude mistake that ended in a goal for the Peruvian team. Now you will have to face the floo, who fell the previous day against The Strongest at the height of La Paz, and who wants to ensure his place in the next round. We review Demichelis’ probable XI for the anticipated final.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Andrés Herrera – With Enzo Díaz’s injury, Casco will move to the left and that is why “Yacaré” has the opportunity to demonstrate in his natural position.
Right center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, now further relegated, the former MLS soccer man is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position.
Left center: Robert Rojas – He comes from converting Vélez and is with supreme confidence. He will repeat ownership, although Demichelis hesitates to wait for Paulo Díaz.
Left side: Milton Casco – Casco will once again occupy the position of left back: due to his ease in handling both legs and his refined technique, he has no major drawbacks.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – The owner of half of the River field is in doubt due to an injury. If he does not arrive, the always compliant Aliendro will be from the game.
Right inside: Nacho Fernández – One of the symbols of the River Plate team. He will look with his ability and his great left foot to lead the team with danger from midfield forward.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the area, a short time ago. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence. He comes from marking Vélez.
Forward: Pablo Solari – Demichelis will give him another great chance, who will play with two forwards. Solari will go outside to try to throw crosses at the head of Beltrán, who usually prevails from above.
