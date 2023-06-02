In the last game of date 18 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate entered the field of José Amalfitani to face Vélez Sarsfield. In an even game and of wholesale emotions, the final score was draw 2-2.
When it seemed that the Millionaire team was taking the victory with a goal from Lucas Beltrán that made it 2-1 at 82′, only four minutes later Francisco Ortega appeared to score the equalizer for Vélez and thus achieve a valuable tie.
Despite the fact that the “Millionaire” continues to be the only leader of the contest (he has 41 points, six more than San Lorenzo, who was left with 35), he needs to return to victory in order to clear up the doubts that were sown about the Demichelis team: will have a tough task Defense and Justicehis next rival. We will review the probable XI that the DT will stop.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Andrés Herrera – With Enzo Díaz’s injury, Casco will move to the left and that is why “Yacaré” has the opportunity to demonstrate in his natural position.
Right center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, now further relegated, the former MLS soccer man is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position.
Left center: Robert Rojas – He comes from converting Vélez and is with supreme confidence. He will repeat ownership again.
Left side: Milton Casco – Casco will once again occupy the position of left back: due to his ease in handling both legs and his refined technique, he has no major drawbacks.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez or Rodrigo Aliendro – The owner of River’s half court is in doubt due to injury. If he does not arrive, the always compliant Aliendro will be from the game.
Right inside: Matias Kranevitter or Agustín Palavecino – Demichelis will have to define if he wants a double five or if he wants a more defensive player to define who of the two will play.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the area, a short time ago. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: José Paradela – After a silly expulsion a short time ago, Demichelis will give him another chance to demonstrate the conditions he had been displaying.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence. He comes from marking Vélez.
