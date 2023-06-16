We have already played 20 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that marks the way
He River de Martín Demichelis continues to be the sole leader of the tournament: has 44 points thanks to the recent victory against Banfield, by 4 to 1, and It also has one less partysince the one that was disputing in front of Defense and Justice was suspended due to the death of a fan in the stadium.
“Millo” and “Halcón” will catch up, where the local will have the chance to take seven points from their immediate pursuer, Talleres de Córdoba. Next, the XI of the pointer in the commitment that will last 65 minutes.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Andrés Herrera – With Enzo Díaz’s injury, Casco will move to the left and that is why “Yacaré” has the opportunity to demonstrate in his natural position.
Right center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, now further relegated, the former MLS soccer man is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position.
Left center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean, recovered from his injury, will replace Paraguayan Robert Rojas, who left with his team.
Left side: Milton Casco – Casco will once again occupy the position of left back: due to his ease in handling both legs and his refined technique, he has no major drawbacks.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – The owner of River’s midfield Enzo Pérez is in doubt due to injury. If he does not arrive, the always compliant Aliendro will be from the game. He every time he plays better.
Right inside: Nacho Fernández – One of the symbols of the River Plate team. He will look with his ability and his great left foot to lead the team with danger from midfield forward.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the area, not long ago. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence. He comes from marking Banfield twice.
Forward: Pablo Solari – Demichelis will give him another great chance, who will play with two forwards. Solari will go outside to try to throw crosses at the head of Beltrán, who usually prevails from above.
