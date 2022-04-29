A key match is coming for River Plate for the Professional League Cup. After the great victory in Chile for the Copa Libertadores, the Millionaire is playing a key match for qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Starting at 9:30 p.m. (Argentina time), those led by Marcelo Gallardo will visit Sarmiento de Junín and need a victory against a direct rival. The coach will put the best he has available and will seek the goal of getting the three points.
River adds 23 points and is in second position. His rival Sarmiento has 21 points, arrives in fifth position and with the possibility of passing Núñez’s team with a victory. Who completes the leaderboard? Newells who lost to San Lorenzo also has 23, Argentinos Juniors has 21 and Defensa y Justicia is sixth with 19 points.
These are the last two dates of the League Cup, River can seal the classification and that is why Gallardo will do his best. The one who would rest would be Enzo Pérez for not being 100% physically and the football doubt is between Santiago Simón and Matías Suárez.
Possible 11: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Paulo Díaz, Héctor David Martínez, Milton Casco; Bruno Zuculini, Enzo Fernandez; Santiago Simón or Matías Suárez, Nicolás De La Cruz, Esequiel Barco; and Julian Alvarez.
