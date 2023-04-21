Celta de Vigo hosts Real Madrid this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in a La Liga match that promises strong emotions. Carlos Carvalhal’s team will seek to take advantage of their local status to score three important points in the fight for European places, while Carlo Ancelotti’s team will try to maintain their good run and continue in the fight for the title.
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper is unquestionably one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His wingspan, his excellent positioning and his cat-like reflexes make him an insurmountable wall in goal. In addition, his safety and leadership on the field are essential for the team.
RHP: DANI CARVAJAL – After recovering from injury, the Spanish right-back is available again for Ancelotti. Carvajal is a very complete player, who stands out for his ability to go up in attack and his solvency in defence. His presence on the field will provide the team with the experience and quality necessary to achieve victory.
DFC: ÉDER MILITAO – The Brazilian central defender has become a key player in Real Madrid’s defense. His quickness, his physical strength and his ability to anticipate opponents make him a very difficult defender to beat.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German defender arrived at Real Madrid in the summer market as a reinforcement for the defense, and his adaptation to the team has been excellent. Together with Militao, they form a very solid pair of central defenders.
LI: NACHO FERNANDEZ – With Ferland Mendy’s injury, Nacho has assumed the role of left back in recent days, and his performance has been excellent.
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – The young French player arrived at Real Madrid two summers ago as a bet for the future, but his performance has been so good that he has earned a place in the starting team.
MC: TONI KROOS – The German is a fundamental player at Real Madrid and is likely to start Saturday’s game. With great technique and vision of the game, Kroos is capable of distributing the ball with precision and elegance, as well as helping with defensive tasks.
MC: FEDERICO VALVERDE – The Uruguayan is a versatile player who can perform both defensive and offensive tasks. It is likely that he will play in midfield alongside Kroos.
I: MARCO ASENSIO – The Spaniard is a player with great technical quality and a great ball strike. Asensio is capable of playing both on the wing and in midfield, although Carletto is likely to line him up on the right wing.
W: VINICIUS JUNIOR – The Brazilian is one of the most unbalanced players at Real Madrid and is likely to start Saturday’s game. With great speed and dribbling skills, Vinícius can destroy Celta’s defense.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – The Frenchman is Real Madrid’s starting center forward and is one of the team’s most important players. With a great ability to associate with his teammates and a great goalscoring ability, Benzema is a key player in Real Madrid’s attack. He is likely to start Saturday’s game.
