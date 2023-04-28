After facing Girona and losing by four goals to two with a great performance by Taty Castellano, Real Madrid will have to face Almería in their stadium for the game scheduled for Saturday, April 29, for the clash corresponding to matchday 29 of the championship. Spanish league. After the setback against the Catalan team, those trained by Ancelotti will try to look for a victory in their stadium.
Here we leave you the possible lineup that Ancelotti uses for this match
BY- Lunin: With Courtois out, we will have to see Real Madrid’s substitute goalkeeper in goal, he already played against Girona and everything points to him repeating ownership against Almería.
LD-Carvajal: The starting right-back for Real Madrid, perhaps this is the position in which the white club falters the most. Carvajal will start again against Almería
DFC- Militao: The Brazilian central defender has become a key player in Real Madrid’s defense. His quickness, his physical strength and his ability to anticipate opponents make him a very difficult defender to beat.
DFC-Rüdiger: The German defender arrived at Real Madrid in the summer market as a reinforcement for the defense, and his adaptation to the team has been excellent. Together with Militao, they form a very solid pair of central defenders.
LI – Nacho: With Ferland Mendy’s injury, Nacho has assumed the role of left back in recent days, and his performance has been excellent.
More news about Real Madrid
MC – Camavinga: It arrived two seasons ago with a view to the future, now it is present. The young Frenchman is a player who always performs well, which is why he has earned a place in the starting eleven.
MC – Valverde: The Uruguayan is a versatile player who can play both defensive and offensive roles. It is likely that he will play in midfield alongside Kroos.
MC-Kroos: The German is a fundamental player at Real Madrid and is likely to start Saturday’s game. With great technique and vision of the game, Kroose is capable of distributing the ball with precision and elegance, as well as helping with defensive tasks.
ED – Asensio: Asensio is capable of playing both on the wing and in midfield, although Carletto is likely to line him up on the right wing.
DC- Rodrygo: Benzema will be out in this match, and when this happens, Ancelotti uses the young Brazilian in the position of “9”. Rodrygo has everything to shine at Real Madrid
EI- Vinicius: He was the one who generated the most danger against Girona and is one of the best attacking players for Real Madrid this season. The Brazilian with his speed and ability to pass rivals will be a key player in Ancelotti’s plans.
Goalie: lunin
Defenses: Nacho, Militao, Rüdiger and Carvajal
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde and Camavinga
Forwards: Vinicius, Rodrygo and Asensio
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#alignment #Real #Madrid #Almería #32nd #day #LaLiga #Ancelotti
Leave a Reply