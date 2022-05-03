With all eyes on the Champions League after winning La Liga, Real Madrid are preparing for the second leg of the tie in which they have to win to qualify. There is already a Champions atmosphere in Madrid and there are speculations about the line-up to face Manchester City.
There are a couple of doubts in the eleven, one due to Alaba, who seems to have not finished recovering from his injury, and the other is due to the scheme. After a somewhat unsuccessful attempt in Manchester, the logical thing would be to start with four midfielders, leaving Rodrygo out for Valverde. This is the possible line-up of Real Madrid to play against Manchester City:
After conceding three goals in which I couldn’t do much in the first leg, the comeback begins by keeping a clean sheet or minimizing the rival’s options. The Belgian has been a sure thing all season.
After a season sharing a position with Lucas Vázquez, he seems to have stayed in the starting lineup. The biggest game so far cannot be played by another.
The Brazilian will play without his faithful teammate Alaba, so he will have to lead the defense like the Austrian does. Important night for Militao who has already shown what he is capable of.
As always, if someone is missing in defence, whatever position it may be, Nacho will show up and play at a good level. After covering Militao against Chelsea, this time it is Alaba who does not play.
No matter how clumsy he is with the ball in attack, if there is an important side to close the team in defense it is him. Mendy will also have the task of stopping Mahrez, who was one of the best in the first leg.
As always, Casemiro is fundamental so that the team does not break in two. He will have to be very careful with the arrivals of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, but he is the best in his position.
The Croatian seems not to notice the fatigue of the entire season and continues to leave a few games for history. Madrid needs Modric to be able to keep the ball for Kroos to start working.
If Madrid manages to have the ball, the German will be able to set the pace of the game and that is very good for the Whites’ midfield. With a tight score in the second half, it would not be surprising if he was replaced by Camavinga, who gives the match a little more intensity.
After the 4-3-3 attempt in Manchester, Valverde should return to the eleven at least at the start. City overtook them and set the pace of the game practically throughout the first leg, and one more midfielder should stop that intensity.
As always, he will be the one in charge of breaking the match due to speed and overflow. Although he will not have it as easy as with Fernandinho, he has already shown what he is capable of throughout the season. Important night for Vini to appear.
Benzema scored two more goals in the Champions League in the first leg and now has 14. He will once again be the one to score for the Whites and it won’t be strange if he scores more than one goal. In a season only available to the best, the Frenchman seeks to classify his team to the final.
