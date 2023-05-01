Real Madrid visits Anoeta to face Real Sociedad in what will be the last game before the Copa del Rey Final. With LaLiga already ruled out, Ancelotti will test for the two games he has ahead of him against Osasuna and Manchester City. Next we leave you the possible alignment of the group directed by Carlo Ancelotti:
BY-Courtois: The best goalkeeper in the world will be under the sticks in Anoeta. He is one of the key pieces of Real Madrid, he is a goalkeeper who gives you games.
LD-Carvajal: He is the starting full-back for Real Madrid, perhaps this is the position in which the white club falters the most, but we are seeing how Dani is returning to a top level in recent games. He always comes back for the final stretch of the season.
DFC- Militao: The Brazilian central defender has become a key player in Real Madrid’s defense. His quickness, his physical strength and his ability to anticipate opponents make him an unwavering defender.
DFC-Rüdiger: The German defender arrived at Real Madrid in the summer market as a reinforcement for the defense, and his adaptation to the team has been excellent. Together with Militao, they form a very solid pair of central defenders.
LI – Nacho: As reported by the newspaper Brand, Nacho is expected to occupy the left side in this clash. Ancelotti will test for the Copa del Rey Final next Saturday against Osasuna.
More news about Real Madrid
MC – Camavinga: It arrived two seasons ago with a view to the future, but it has become the present. The young Frenchman is a player who always gets a remarkable high. He has a very high confidence level. He will test the pivot for the Copa del Rey Final.
MC – Valverde: The Uruguayan is a versatile player who can play both defensive and offensive roles. He is a footballer who has a long history and who gives Real Madrid a lot of oxygen. He will start the two big events that lie ahead.
MC- Kroos: The German is a fundamental player at Real Madrid and this time at Anoeta he will have a simulated midfield with much more freedom playing as a left midfielder. He is not going to be so anchored to the centrals.
ED – Asensio: Asensio is signing the best in terms of number this season since he was at Real Madrid with 19 goals and assists being a regular substitute. Are we talking about the best substitute in Europe? Renewal already.
DC – Benzema: Karim continues in his particular fight for the pichichi against Lewandowski. He comes from scoring a Hat Trik in his last game against Almería and he will want to continue closing the gap with the Pole who only has two goals apart.
EI- Rodrygo: With Vinicius suspended, Rodrygo will be the player in the left lane of Real Madrid’s attack. He already did it against Cádiz and played 1000 wonders. Rest is also good for Vinicius with the Copa del Rey Final on the horizon.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Nacho, Militao, Rüdiger and Carvajal
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde and Camavinga
Forwards: Rodrygo, Benzema and Asensio
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#alignment #Real #Madrid #face #Real #Sociedad #LaLiga #rest #Vinicius
Leave a Reply