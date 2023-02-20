Next Tuesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish, Real Madrid will visit the city of Liverpool to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against the Anfield team. Those led by Ancelotti will look for an away victory to get the tie back on track. On the other hand, although Jurgen Klopp’s men are not going through a good moment, they will do everything possible to redeem themselves from the results in the English league championship and will try to hit the table in the European competition.
BY: COURTOIS– The best goalkeeper in the world will once again defend Real Madrid’s goal
RH: CARVAJAL– With Lucas Vázquez returning from injury, the right-back belongs to Carvajal. He is picking up his pace again and if he stays injury-free, it will be very difficult to get him out of the starting eleven.
DFC: MILITARY: It is the fundamental pillar of Madrid’s defense. The Brazilian is currently one of the best centre-backs in the world, if not the best. Today a defense without him is unimaginable.
CB: RUDIGER – Little by little he is picking up pace. The Bernabéu trembles every time he touches the ball with his feet, he is a very safe center-back in space, but unreliable when he gets the ball out.
LI: PRAISE– He will occupy the left side until Ferland Mendy is available again. Ancelotti has confirmed that next Tuesday against Liverpool he will play in that area.
CDM: TCHOUAMÉNI– The injury has not done him any good and it shows. The Frenchman’s performance has dropped since the beginning of the season but he is a fundamental part of the team.
MVD: CEBALLOS– With Kroos ruled out, Ceballos will play one more night at the Santiago Bernabéu, where he came out with an ovation in the last game. The Andalusian has shown why he is at Real Madrid and is beginning to reap the benefits of his patience.
LVM: MODRIC– With Kroos as a doubt, Ancelotti will pull Modric to provide seniority and control to the midfield. The two of them together on the field don’t quite work, but when any of them are on their own they continue to show a good level.
ED: VALVERDE- The Uruguayan will once again occupy the functions of extreme right. He is gradually recovering that level at the beginning of the season.
DC: BENZEMA- The Frenchman will be in charge of occupying the point of attack of the group trained by Ancelotti for these round of 16.
EI: VINICIUS JR- He assisted Valverde in Real Madrid’s last league game against Osasuna. The Brazilian will start against Liverpool
What the formation would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba
Midfielders: Tchouameni, Ceballos, Modric
Forwards: Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#alignment #Real #Madrid #face #Liverpool #Champions #League
Leave a Reply