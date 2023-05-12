On May 13, Real Madrid will have to receive a visit from Getafe to play the match corresponding to matchday 34 of LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team is fully focused on the tie against Manchester City, now they have to play the second leg at the Etihad in a tie that can happen anything.
Next we leave you the possible alignment of Real Madrid for this match
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position and his presence in goal is essential for Real Madrid’s defensive security. Courtois stands out for his size, his excellent positioning and his feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
RHP: LUCAS VAZQUEZ – The versatile Spanish player has proven to be a very versatile player, capable of performing in various positions on the pitch. On the right side, he stands out for his ability to overflow, his good defense and his contribution to the attack.
DFC: EDER MILITAO – The Brazilian defender has had an outstanding season at Real Madrid, and his presence at the back is essential for the team’s defensive solidity. With his good performance in defensive tasks and his ability to come out playing judiciously, Militao will be a key player in this match.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German defender stands out for his physical strength, his good positioning and his forcefulness in individual duels.
LI: NACHO FERNANDEZ – The Real Madrid youth squad is another of the players who has been gaining prominence this season. Nacho stands out for his versatility, being able to play both as a winger and a central defender. On the left side he will contribute his good performance in defensive tasks and his ability to join the attack.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan midfielder stands out for his great physical capacity, his good judgment when passing the ball and his contribution both in defensive and offensive tasks. His presence in midfield will be important to control the game.
MC: AURELIEN TCHOUAMÉNI – The young Frenchman stands out for his great physical capacity, his good positioning and his quality in passing. His presence in midfield will be important for the balance of the team.
MC: DANI CEBALLOS – The Spanish player has had an irregular season at Real Madrid, but his technical quality and vision of the game make him a key player in midfield. With his ability to generate scoring chances and his good striking of the ball, Ceballos will be a constant threat to the Getafe defence.
ED: ASENSIO – The Mallorcan player is a very versatile footballer who can perform in different positions on the field. His great technical ability, vision of the game and goalscoring ability make him a key player in the Real Madrid scheme. However, his irregularity in terms of his performance has been criticized on some occasions.
DC: BENZEMA – The French striker is one of Real Madrid’s benchmarks in recent years. His ability to create and finish plays, along with his excellent individual technique and his vision of the game, have made him one of the best forwards in the world. In addition, his experience and leadership on the field are very valuable to the team.
EI: VINICIUS – The Brazilian winger is a very talented and fast player, with great dribbling and overflowing ability. In recent games he has shown a great level and has been key in the victory of his team.
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho
Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Ceballos
strikers: Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius
