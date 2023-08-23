Real Madrid continues to do its thing in this league start, it has two victories in these first two days and will seek to win another three points in the match next Friday, August 25. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have to visit Celta de Vigo to face them in Abanca Balaídos.
Today we will show you the possible alignment of the merengue team to face this third day of the league championship:
BY: KEPA – Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spanish goalkeeper, could make his debut for Real Madrid. His presence could be essential for the defensive security of the team. Kepa stands out for his agility, excellent positioning and quick reflexes that allow him to make impressive saves and maintain his unbeaten arc.
RH: CARVAJAL – Dani Carvajal, the experienced right-back, is a defensive pillar in Real Madrid’s line-up. His versatility, ability to overflow and ability to recover balls make him a fundamental piece at both ends of the field.
DFC: PRAISE – The versatile Austrian defender, brings his experience and quality to the heart of Real Madrid’s defence. His tactical intelligence, leadership ability and ability to initiate plays from behind are essential aspects of game building.
CB: RUDIGER – Provides solidity and strength to the Madrid defense. His ability to anticipate rival moves and his ability to win individual duels reinforce the team’s defense.
LI: FRAN GARCIA – Fran García, the young left-back, has been showing his potential at Real Madrid. With speed and energy, Garcia is able to support the attack and defend determinedly on the left flank.
CDM: TCHOUMENI – He is a commanding presence in midfield. His imposing physique, ability to recover balls and vision to distribute the game are key aspects in the Real Madrid game.
MC: CAMAVINGA – Eduardo Camavinga, the young promise of French football, brings freshness and creativity to the midfield. His ability to break through defensive lines and his vision to generate scoring chances are valuable traits for the team.
MC: BELLINGHAM – The English midfielder with great projection, brings dynamism and energy to Real Madrid’s game. His ability to steal the ball, recovery ability and quality distribution make him a versatile player in midfield.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – Known for his ability to cover ground and his ability on both sides of the ball. His tireless dedication and quality in recovering balls make him essential in the team’s scheme.
DC: VINICIUS – Vinicius Junior, with his fast dribbling and one-on-one skills, unbalances the rival defenses. His ability to create chances and speed in the counter-attack game make him a determining factor in Real Madrid’s attack.
DC: RODRYGO – The young Brazilian winger brings creativity and versatility to the attack front. With skilful dribbling and vision to find space, Rodrygo is capable of creating an imbalance in rival defenses.
This is how the Real Madrid line-up would look like (4-3-1-2)
Goalie: Kepa
defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García
Midfielders: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Valverde
strikers: Vinicius, Rodrygo
