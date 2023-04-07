Real Madrid will play this Saturday against Villarreal in a match being processed to prepare for the match against Chelsea next Wednesday. From 90min we wait for a team to rest the regulars and we hope that Vinicius, Benzema, Valverde and company will have an hour of play, no more… Below we show you the possible alignment:
BY-Courtois: He is the best goalkeeper in the world, he has been demonstrating it all season day after day. There are no doubts with him, if he is healthy he has to be a starter.
LD-Lucas: On the right side we are waiting for Lucas Vázquez. His game against Valladolid was top and he could repeat ownership to rest Dani Carvajal thinking about the next game against Chelsea in the Champions League.
DFC- Military: It is the fundamental pillar of the Madrid defense. The Brazilian is currently at a high level and when he is missing from the eleven, the disconnections are noticeable. His partner is keyed in order to find out who will be next Wednesday at his side.
DFC-Rudiger: It leaves fewer and fewer doubts and the couple Militao-Rudiger is finally getting used to it. In recent games it has been Alaba who has played as a starter, but seating the German at a time when he came with the arrow up is difficult.
LI – Nacho: It has been common in Real Madrid’s titles due to injuries. Every time he plays, it’s not that he complies, it’s that he’s one of the best in the white team. He did not play in El Clásico, but against Villarreal it smells like he will return to ownership.
MCD-Camavinga: The Frenchman has eaten the toast in the pivot position for Tchouaméni but for this game we could see a midfield with both. Fans have been waiting all season to see them together.
DCM- Tchouameni: He is a player who has to be fundamental in the final stretch of the season for Real Madrid. He left very good feelings against Valladolid and he has to pick up the competition rhythm from now on.
MC-Ceballos: He hasn’t smelled a start in many games, and playing your chestnuts on Wednesday against Chelsea could be a good time to rest Kroos and Modric.
ED-Valverde: As usual we will see the Uruguayan as the starter. Surely minutes will be agreed to give entry to Rodrygo in the second half. Real Madrid has to take on the domestic competition to prepare for the Champions League.
DC- Benzema: He’s back to his best. You will have to test sensations for Wednesday and not play the whole game to save energy.
EI – Vinicius: Vinicius continues to be the main offensive reference for this Real Madrid and if he manages to keep a cool head he is the most decisive player in the world. In the same way that the a priori headlines on Wednesday must be replaced as a preventive work.
