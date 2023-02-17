Real Madrid travels to Pamplona this weekend to test themselves before playing against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16. Here we leave you the possible eleven that Ancelotti has in mind:
BY: COURTOIS– The best goalkeeper in the world will once again defend Real Madrid’s goal. Ancelotti has already confirmed that he will be under the sticks at Sadar.
RH: CARVAJAL– With Lucas Vázquez returning from injury, the right-back belongs to Carvajal. He is picking up his rhythm again and Real Madrid notices his appearances a lot. He gives the team a lot of depth and takes advantage of all the advantages that are generated by the left flank.
DFC: MILITARY: It is the fundamental pillar of Madrid’s defense. The Brazilian is currently one of the best centre-backs in the world, if not the best. Today a defense without him is unimaginable.
CB: RUDIGER – He did not play in the last game against Elche, so it would be normal to see him start against Osasuna. Ancelotti does not end up having full confidence in Nacho.
LI: PRAISE– He will occupy the left side until Ferland Mendy is available again. Ancelotti has confirmed that next Tuesday against Liverpool he will play in that area. Camavinga returns to the center of the field.
CDM: TCHOUAMÉNI– The injury has not done him any good and it shows. The Frenchman’s performance has dropped since the beginning of the season but he is a fundamental part of the team.
LVM: KROOS– He did not play against Elche due to gastroenteritis, so he has many ballots to play in midfield. His entry into the eleven can complicate the ownership of Ceballos.
MVD: VALVERDE– It could be a day for Ancelotti to try the nested 1-4-2-3-1 that the fans are asking for so much with Rodrygo behind Benzema. He would play in the defensive phase 1-4-3-3 and in the offensive phase with the one mentioned above.
ED: RODRYGO – He played on the left wing in the last game, but with the arrival of Vini Jr he will have to move to his usual position. He possibly plays in many phases of the game as a midfielder.
EI: VINI JR– He completed his card cycle against Elche, but he will return to the starting eleven at 100%. There is a Real Madrid when Vinicius plays and a Real Madrid when he is not there.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA– He scored two penalty goals against Elche, so he arrives with morale through the roof just before entering a key week. On Tuesday, Real Madrid travels to Anfield to face Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
What the Real Madrid line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba
Midfielders: Valverde, Tchouaméni, Kroos
strikers: Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr.
