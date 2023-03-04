Real Madrid faces Real Betis this Sunday in another more crucial duel for the whites’ season. The defeat at the Bernabéu against Barcelona has left a tense atmosphere in the capital and Ancelotti is risking it in these weeks. The visit to Benito Villamarín is always one of the most complicated of the season but Madrid can no longer allow a mistake. This is the possible lineup that Ancelotti will draw for the match:
BY: COURTOIS– The Yashin Trophy will once again save the white goal. Real Madrid are not being as effective in defense, so a clean sheet on Thursday would be huge.
RH: CARVAJAL– The time of the year has arrived again when Carvajal brings out his best version, and at Anfield he already showed that he is at his best again. In the classic he was not required too much in defense, so we will see how he is really in shape.
DFC: MILITARY: It is the fundamental pillar of the Madrid defense. The Brazilian is currently at a high level and when he is missing from the eleven, the disconnections are noticeable and the defense is not there to allow mistakes this year.
CB: RUDIGER – It leaves less and less doubt and the couple Militao-Rudiger is coming to an end. The German had problems at the beginning of the season but now there are not many doubts about his ownership.
LI: NACHO– Once again, Nacho will cover the hole in defense. With 300 games as a Real Madrid player behind him, the youth squad player will defend Raphinha’s band.
CDM: TCHOUAMENI– Tchouameni is not quite at his best and during the first part of the season he was very important for the team, so he has to gradually enter the starting eleven and get in tune for the rest of the year. This Sunday he could be the starter.
LVM: CEBALLOS– After a great month of January, Ancelotti seems to have forgotten a bit about Ceballos and on Sunday he will have a new opportunity to remember that he has the quality to play many minutes in Madrid. Modric’s loss due to suspension reopens the doors for him.
MVD: KROOS– Kroos and Modric together are not convincing this year because the whites lack the rhythm of the game with the two of them on the field, but separately they are still very important. With Modric out, Kroos and Ceballos will once again lead Madrid’s midfield.
EI: VINICIUS – Although he had been playing some incredible matches, Araujo, Koundé and De Jong knew how to stop Vinicius well. He left the game quickly with the booking in the first half and did not have a great impact, so he will try again against Betis.
ED: VALDERDE– He has taken over the right side of the field again. He is one of the most sacrificed in Ancelotti’s scheme and has the full confidence of the coach.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA– The homegrown players are stomping behind, but Karim is untouchable in the starting eleven. He needs a big night to get back to the confidence and level that he showed last year. It is not too late, but there is an increasing hurry for this to happen.
What the Real Madrid line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho
Midfielders: Ceballos, Tchouameni, Kroos
strikers: Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius
#alignment #Real #Madrid #game #Betis #Ceballos #returns #eleven
Leave a Reply