Real Madrid will fight for the first title of the season tomorrow in Finland. The whites have the option of winning the European Super Cup because they won the Champions League last season, and the rival will be the Europa League champion, Eintracht Frankfurt.
Real Madrid wants that prestigious title that would also allow it to start the season with extra motivation, and for this Ancelotti will put in what is probably his eleven type, if there are no surprises between now and the end of the transfer market.
In goal, the one who is currently the best goalkeeper, Courtois, and in defense, the Italian could bet on Carvajal on the right, Alaba on the left and Militao and Rüdiger in the center. The other option would be Alaba along with Militao and Mendy on the left, but everything seems to indicate that the German center-back has convinced Ancelotti, and will be an important part of the team.
In the center of the field in another era we would have no doubt, as Casemiro, Modric and Kroos would be permanent, but in the white team the competition in these positions has increased and we could see players like Valverde, Tchouaméni or Camavinga. Finally, in attack, Benzema and Vinicius are key, so they will be in the starting eleven for sure. The performance of these two players last season was extraordinary and they produced the majority of goals, so they could not miss this final. It remains to be seen if Ancelotti bets on Rodrygo on the left, or trusts Hazard so that the Belgian will once again be the player he is expected to be, although he could also bet on a midfielder for that position to give the team more forcefulness. This would be the starting eleven:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Casemiro, Modric, Valverde; Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema.
