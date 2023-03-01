Real Madrid receives FC Barcelona this Thursday and they will defend the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti was somewhat criticized for the eleven he drew against Atlético Madrid, seating Luka Modric and Camavinga after his good performance in recent games, and ended up drawing a draw against 10 thanks to a goal from youth squad Álvaro Rodríguez.
This Thursday there will be less reaction time because it’s not La Liga and you play elimination in two games, so the Italian won’t do many experiments with the starting eleven. This is the possible eleven of Real Madrid for the classic on Thursday:
BY: COURTOIS– The Yashin Trophy will once again save the white goal. Real Madrid are not being as effective in defense, so a clean sheet on Thursday would be huge.
RH: CARVAJAL– The time of the year has arrived again when Carvajal brings out his best version, and at Anfield he already showed that he is at his best again.
DFC: MILITARY: It is the fundamental pillar of the Madrid defense. The Brazilian is currently at a high level and when he is missing from the eleven, the disconnections are noticeable and the defense is not there to allow mistakes this year.
CB: RUDIGER – It leaves less and less doubt and the couple Militao-Rudiger is coming to an end. The German had problems at the beginning of the season but now there are not many doubts about his ownership.
LI: NACHO– Once again, Nacho will cover the hole in defense. With 300 games as a Real Madrid player behind him, the youth squad player will defend Raphinha’s band.
CDM: CAMAVINGA– Tchouameni is still at his best and Camavinga has loosened up now that they have given him several matches to continue. The Frenchman begins to cover mouths and get closer to what we saw last season.
LVM: MODRIC– The return to the World Cup was a bit difficult for him, as is normal with his age, but little by little he has returned to his level and when he is well he cannot sit down.
MVD: KROOS– The effect Ceballos has lost a bit of steam and with such an important tie, Ancelotti will bet on experience in midfield. Kroos and Modric will once again lead Madrid’s midfield.
EI: VINICIUS – Each match he plays is better than the previous one. Right now it seems that there is no ceiling for Vinicius, and on Thursday he has another opportunity to face a great Araujo.
ED: VALDERDE– With Modric and Kroos on the field, Valverde and Camavinga will have to provide the lung that the others lack. Fede is coming back to his senses after a personal bad spell and this suits Real Madrid very well. In attack he will occupy this position, but in defense he will become a fourth midfielder.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA– The homegrown players are stomping behind, but Karim is untouchable in the starting eleven. He needs a big night to get back to the confidence and level that he showed last year. It is not too late, but there is an increasing hurry for this to happen.
What the Real Madrid line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho
Midfielders: Modric, Camavinga, Kroos
strikers: Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius
