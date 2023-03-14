Real Madrid has had a difficult season in both the Copa del Rey and La Liga and now the competition that seems to be more favorable for the whites is once again the Champions League. The massive victory at Anfield has left the tie in the face of Madrid and on Wednesday they receive the English at the Santiago Bernabéu. This is the possible lineup of Real Madrid for the match against Liverpool:
BY: COURTOIS– The Yashin Trophy will once again save the white goal. Real Madrid are not being as effective in defense, so a clean sheet on Thursday would be huge.
RH: CARVAJAL– The time of the year has arrived again when Carvajal brings out his best version, and at Anfield he already showed that he is at his best again. If he continues at the same level, Darwin Núñez will have little to do.
DFC: MILITARY: It is the fundamental pillar of the Madrid defense. The Brazilian is currently at a high level and when he is missing from the eleven, the disconnections are noticeable and the defense is not there to allow mistakes this year.
CB: RUDIGER – It leaves less and less doubt and the couple Militao-Rudiger is coming to an end. The German had problems at the beginning of the season but now there are not many doubts about his ownership.
LI: NACHO– Once again, Nacho will cover the hole in defense. With 300 games as a Real Madrid player behind him, the youth squad player will defend Salah’s band with the intention of repeating the performance of the first leg.
CDM: CAMAVINGA– This is the only position where nothing is insured. Camavinga’s recent games have been good and he has had a lot of consistency, but the return of Tchouameni presents a difficult question for Ancelotti.
MVI: MODRIC- Although his future is still up in the air, the Croatian continues to show every week that he has quality and football for one more season.
MVD: KROOS– Kroos and Modric together are not convincing this year because the whites lack the rhythm of the game with the two of them on the field, but Ancelotti is clear that if they are there to play, they will start.
EI: VINICIUS – Vinicius continues to be the main offensive reference for this Real Madrid and if he manages to keep a cool head he is the most decisive player in the world.
ED: VALDERDE– He has taken over the right side of the field again. He is one of the most sacrificed in Ancelotti’s scheme and has the full confidence of the coach. With Kroos and Modric starting, Ancelotti needs all the lung available in the squad.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA– The homegrown players are stomping behind, but Karim is untouchable in the starting eleven. He needs a big night to get back to the confidence and level that he showed last year. It is not too late, but there is an increasing hurry for this to happen.
What the Real Madrid line-up would look like on the field (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho
Midfielders: Modric, Camavinga, Kroos
strikers: Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius
