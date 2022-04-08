This week the pending confrontation of day 4 between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Monterrey Football Club took place, the Sultana del Norte team traveled to the State of Mexico with the aim of adding the three units and stayed close to to get it, but in the end points were shared for the tie at 2-2.
With this result, the team from Mexico reached 17 points to remain in seventh place in the general classification, while the Gang rose to 16 units to remain in eighth place.
After the FIFA Date, this was the first duel of the Monterrey team, because it could not have activity last weekend, since its commitment to the Sacred Flock was suspended due to the poor state of its playing field.
It will be this weekend when they resume activities by hosting Santos Laguna on matchday 13 at the BBVA Stadium at 7:06 p.m.
The ‘Twin D’Or‘ He still does not train alongside his teammates and on Thursday he trains separately, which seems to indicate that he will once again be out for the weekend matchup against the Warriors, which would mean five games he will have missed of your injury.
For its part, Vincent Jansen would remain as headline, while Rodolfo Pizarro and Duvan Vergara They also continue their recovery processes for their respective injuries.
Rayados Lineup (4-4-1-1) | Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre; Maximiliano Meza, Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz; Jesus Gallardo, Joel Campbell and Vincent Janssen.
