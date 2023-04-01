This Sunday, April 2, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Olympique Lyonnais in an important game to maintain their leadership in the Ligue 1 table. For this match, coach Galtier could opt for the following line-up:
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – The Italian goalkeeper has proven to be very reliable this season, conceding few goals and offering security in goal.
CB: JUAN BERNAT – Despite Nuno Mendes’ physical problems, Juan Bernat has been fulfilling his position as left back. He is an experienced and reliable player.
CB: DANILO PEREIRA – The Portuguese has managed to carve out a place for himself in PSG’s starting eleven, both as a central defender and as a midfielder. He is a physical player with good placement.
CB: THE CHADAILLE – The young Frenchman has been playing regularly in recent games and could continue in the starting eleven. He is a fast player with good technique.
CAD: TIMOTHÉE PEMBÉLÉ – With Acharf absent through injury, the young French defender could have the opportunity to play wing-back. He is a player with a lot of projection and talent.
CAI: NUNO MENDES – The Portuguese full-back has been having physical problems, but if he is available he could be a good option for PSG. He is a fast player with a good ability to overflow through his band.
MC: MARCO VERRATTI – The Italian is one of the pillars of PSG’s midfield. He is a technical player, with good vision of the game. Indispensable for yours.
MC: FABIÁN RUIZ – The Spanish midfielder arrived at PSG two summers ago and little by little he is gaining a place in the starting eleven. With his great vision of the game and technical quality, he is capable of distributing the ball judiciously and reaching the rival area to create scoring chances.
MC: VITINHA – The young Portuguese has been one of the great revelations of the season in French football. With his dribbling skills and his ability to unbalance opposing defences, Vitinha has become a key player for PSG in the offensive phase. In addition, he also contributes to defensive tasks thanks to his ability to press and steal balls in midfield.
DC: KYLIAN MBAPPE – The Frenchman is one of the best strikers in the world today. He is fast, skilled and has a great scoring ability. Best scorer in the French league
DC: LEO MESSI – The Argentine is one of PSG’s main weapons. At 35, he has already won absolutely everything. Will he return to Barcelona this summer?
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Pembele, El Chadaille, Pereira, Bernat, Mendes
Midfielders: Verratti, Vitinha and Fabián
strikers: Messi and Mbappé
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#alignment #PSG #face #Olympique #Lyonnais #Messi #Mbappé #return #point #attack
Leave a Reply