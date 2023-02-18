PSG receives Lille OSC on Sunday at the Parc des Princes in search of removing the bad taste in their mouths left by the Champions League matchday in the French capital. Galtier’s men are not convincing their fans despite being first in the league with a 5-point difference over Olympique de Marseille, and the three points this weekend could help calm the waters. Despite the fact that he played against Bayern, Mbappé is expected to rest this weekend in order to fully recover from his injury and thus be able to play the Champions League return with full powers.
BY- Donnarumma. Keylor Navas’ departure to England leaves the Italian goalkeeper without competition for the job, but he has still been showing why the club chose him over the Tico.
LD- Hakimi. The Moroccan has become to this day one of the best full-backs in the world. Apart from being a great danger in attack, when he has to roll up his sleeves and defend, he is the first to do it.
DFC- Sergio Ramos. Seeing the level he showed in the Champions League, it is unthinkable to draw up a PSG defense without counting on Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is returning to the level he had with Real Madrid.
DFC-Marquinhos. One more night as PSG captain. The Brazilian is never the center-back who makes the most noise, but he is one of the best currently.
LI – Nuno Mendes. Nuno Mendes showed his qualities on Tuesday and playing against the fifth in the table Galtier will not do many experiments in defense.
MC-Verratti. Verratti arrived at PSG and took over the midfield in a matter of moments. One of the most sacrificed of the team to be able to get the potential of the offensive trident.
MC- Fabian. Verratti’s suspension puts him in a good position to start, especially after the good games played by the Spanish midfielder.
MC Soler. He is chaining quite a few minutes with his new team and he may continue in that vein in Ligue 1, also thinking that he played the first leg against Bayern and could play the second leg.
ED- Messi. He didn’t have a good game against the Germans but he’s still the undisputed starter. This game could come in handy to rediscover the feelings he had during the World Cup.
DC- Ekitiké. Mbappé’s rest gives one of the youngsters on the squad an opportunity again. The ex of the Stade de Reims has taken advantage of Mbappé’s injury to start to get into the team’s rotation.
EI- Neymar. Neymar will close the Parisian attack once more. The Brazilian continues to show game after game why PSG paid what they paid FC Barcelona at the time.
