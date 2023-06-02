PSG closes Ligue 1 this weekend after winning the trophy a couple of days in advance. This last match against Clermont Foot will be marked by Leo Messi’s farewell to Parc des Princes. The Argentine star will look for a new club this summer. Barcelona is still on the horizon… Below we show you the possible starting line-up:
BY- Donnarumma: He has become the starting goalkeeper and guarantees of this PSG. The Italian will be a starter more than sure for this game as he already has us used to.
CAD- Zaire-Emety: Emery can return to acting as right winger in case Achraf Hakimi is not available again. It is not his position but he fulfills like a charm despite his youth.
DFC-Marquinhos: He suffered a groin injury and it is speculated that he can return to ownership. In case we won’t see Bithsiabu again, the young youth squad is one of PSG’s most promising footballers.
DFC- Sergio Ramos: The Spanish defender is a guarantee in the axis of the rear. He is the most experienced piece of the team. His renewal is still up in the air.
DFC- Pereira: As a central defender we will surely see Danilo. To intensify the marks and tighten in the defensive game, and more with ace casualties that this Paris Saint Germain suffers.
CAI-Bernat: He started as a starter against Auxerre and delivered. Possibly Galtier will bet on the Spanish winger again for this match against Clremont.
MC-Verratti: He has already picked up a competitive rhythm again, he played the 90 minutes in the last game against Auxerre. We all know what the Italian medium is capable of, who is a compass for his people. He will return to ownership.
MC- Fabian: As the third midfielder we will surely see Fabián Ruiz, who knows how to manage game times from the creation zone.
MC – Vitinha: Another of the PSG players. The young midfielder will very possibly start against Clermont. When creativity is needed in the area where everything is cooked, he makes an appearance.
DC – Messi: He will play his last game with the PSG shirt, as confirmed by Galtier in the last press conference. Asensio will be his replacement on the squad.
DC- Mbappé: At the point of attack we will see Mbappé again. The Frenchman was the one who scored PSG’s only goal in the defeat against Lorient, and is the team’s main attacking reference.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Zayre-Emery, Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo, Bernat
Midfielders: Verratti, Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz
strikers: Messi, Mbappé.
