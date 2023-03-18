PSG welcomes the fifth-placed player in Ligue 1, the Stade Rennais, on Sunday. The French giants have managed to distance themselves from their rivals in the competition and already have a cushion of 10 points against the second, Olympique de Marseille, but with the league being the last major competition they have left they cannot relax. This is the possible eleven that Galtier will choose for the Ligue 1 match:
BY- Donnarumma: He is the defender of the Parisian goal, he has no competition between the three sticks. Galtier will start him again for this match.
CAD- Pembélé: Achraf’s loss is quite delicate for PSG, the Moroccan is one of the best full-backs in the world, so we’ll see how the young defender develops.
DFC-Pereira: The Portuguese that we are used to playing as a midfielder has also been used by Galtier to occupy the central position. He will play the defense role again.
DFC- Sergio Ramos: Little by little he has become one of the leaders of the Paris Saint Germain defense and the veteran player will be present in the center of the rear giving instructions to his teammates.
DFC- The Chadaille: The 17-year-old French player will be the third centre-back used by Galtier for this league match.
CAI- Nuno Mendes: The Portuguese adds well to the attack and complies in defense, he does his job like a charm, an undervalued player.
MC – Vitinha: The Portuguese midfielder has completely fallen on his feet in the Parisian squad, he has become a key piece in Galtier’s plans. He will still remember the time he was able to change his fate in the Champions League, but he has a future at the Parisian club.
MC-Verratti: It is the compass of PSG, the owner of the midfield of the French team. The Italian is capable of doing better than his own.
MC- Fabian: The Spanish player has been gaining prominence with the passage of time in this team and everything indicates that he will start again in this day of Ligue 1
DC- Messi: Undisputed starter at Paris Saint Germain, The best player of all time. The The Best will be the starter without a doubt.
DC- mbappe: He has already become the Parisian outfit’s solo top scorer and will continue to score goals to add to this tally.
What the formation of PSG (3-5-2) would look like:
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, El Chadaille
Midfielders: Pembele, Vitinha, Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Nuno Mendes
Forwards: Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappé
