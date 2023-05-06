PSG travels to Troyes to face Troyes on matchday 34 in a very important game for both of them but due to different situations. The locals are in the relegation zone and if they want to reverse this situation they will have to cut 10 points from Nantes and Strasbourg in the remainder of the season, while PSG need not to fail to secure the league title.
With no competition apart from this one to play, Galtier is not going to let it escape and will come out with everything for the rest of the season, except Leo Messi, who, let us remember, is suspended for two weeks after his trip to Saudi Arabia without permission from the club or of the coach.
BY- Donnarumma: He has become the starting goalkeeper and guarantees of this PSG. The Italian will be a starter more than sure for this game as he already has us used to.
CAD- Pembele: The absurd expulsion of Achraf against Lorient leaves him out of action for this match, so Pembelé will defend the right wing.
DFC-Marquinhos: The captain is one of those who cannot be missing from the PSG squad. If he’s available, he has to play. He is the most complete defender on the squad.
DFC- Sergio Ramos: The Spanish defender is a guarantee in the axis of the rear. He is the most experienced piece of the team.
DFC- Pereira: As a central defender we will surely see Danilo. To intensify the marks and tighten in the defensive game, and more with ace casualties suffered by this Paris Saint Germain de Galtier.
More news about the European leagues
CAI-Bernat: He started as a starter against Lorient and delivered. Possibly Galtier will bet on the Spanish winger again for this match against Troyes.
MC-Verratti: You have to pick up the rhythm of the game, you already had 28 minutes in the game against Angers to display your football. We all know what the Italian medium is capable of, who is a compass for his people. He will return to ownership
MC- Fabian: As the third midfielder we will surely see Fabián Ruiz, who knows how to manage game times from the creation zone.
MC – Vitinha: Another of the PSG players. The young midfielder will very possibly start against Lorient. When creativity is needed in the area where everything is created, he makes an appearance.
DC- Ekitiké: Leo Messi’s rebellion with the team keeps him off the pitch for two weeks, and without Neymar Mbappé he is the only survivor of the trident. Ekitiké will have the chance of him on Sunday.
DC- Mbappé: At the point of attack we will see Mbappé again. The Frenchman was the one who scored PSG’s only goal in the defeat against Lorient, and is the team’s main attacking reference.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo, Bernat
Midfielders: Verratti, Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz
strikers: Ekitike, Mbappe.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#alignment #PSG #Ligue #match #Troyes
Leave a Reply