PSG faces the modest Pays de Casell tomorrow, in a duel in which a priori starts as a clear favorite to qualify for the round of 16 of the French Cup.
Christophe Galtier will rotate many footballers to try to reserve his big stars for the always long month of February.
This will be the possible PSG line-up to face US Pays de Cassel in the 32nd round of the French Cup:
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA– The Italian goalkeeper will start the cup match. Galtier will rotate some positions, but from 90min we believe that the goal will not be one of them.
RHP: ACHRAF HAKIMI– Mukiele will not recover until the beginning of February, so until the Frenchman returns, Achraf will play everything.
CB: PRESNEL KIMPEMBE– You are counting on very few minutes this season. Physical problems have kept him away from the pitch for too many games.
CDF: SERGIO RAMOS– The one who will rest in this cup match will be Marquinhos. Sergio Ramos will play alongside the French central defender.
LI: JUAN BERNAT– There will also be rest for Nuno Mendes. Juan Bernat is performing at a level above expectations.
CDM: DANILO PEREIRA– The Portuguese will be in charge of directing the machine room of the Parisian team.
MVI: RENATO SANCHES– You have not accumulated too many titles since your arrival at the French team. We see him with options to start tomorrow.
MVD: CARLOS SOLER– He will replace Fabián in the right-handed interior. Spanish for Spanish.
ED: LEO MESSI– He has to get back in shape after his post-world championship vacation. These types of matches usually help to add rhythm to their football.
IE: NEYMAR– The lack of depth on the bench in PSG’s offensive plot will force Neymar to start.
DC: EIKITIKE– The young Frenchman will play ahead of Kylian Mbappé, who will rest in this French Cup match.
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe and Juan Bernat
Midfielders: Sanches, Soler and Pereira
strikers: Messi, Neymar and Ekitike
#alignment #PSG #French #Cup #Galtier #rotate #team
