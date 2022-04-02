PSG returns to competition after the national team break in which many of its players have gone to play for their countries and arrive with a load of important minutes. Also, with the number of South American footballers in the Parisian team, we can predict that Pochettino will present a conservative line-up with his stars.
The Argentine coach will be without Ramos, Kurzawa and Ander Hererra, who are injured, but the rest of the squad is fit. The most advisable thing, taking into account that Lorient is a simple rival, is that they introduce a line-up with some substitutes and then make changes depending on how the match goes.
For this reason, Messi should perhaps be on the bench. The Argentine is the oldest of the three cracks above, and let’s remember that he has already suffered several injuries this season. Another who should rest would be Danilo, who has had to face a tough play-off as a starter in Portugal. Replacing these two, Icardi and Wijnaldum could enter, for the forward and midfield respectively. For the rest, if it is likely that we will see Neymar, Mbappé, Verratti and Achraf, then Pochettino will want to ensure victory to touch the championship. This would be the starting eleven:
Donnarumma; Achraf, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Walls, Wijnaldum, Verratti; Mbappe, NeymarIcardi.
