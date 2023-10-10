Next Friday, October 13, the selection of Portugal is facing Slovakia in it Dragao Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Group J of the classification heading to the Euro 2024where the Portuguese lead with 18 points, precisely followed by the Slovaks with 13, appearing after Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Among the Portuguese squad is the team’s veteran and top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldoas well as Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, Joao Neves, Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Otávio Silva, Vitinha Ferreira, Bernard Silva, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Hortaamong others. Raphael Guerreiro He was dropped from the squad due to an injury.
Those led by the Spanish Roberto Martinez They have won their six duels and for now they are one victory away from sealing their qualification for the European international championship, either against Slovakia either Bosnia and Herzegovina.
With respect to Falconsin his last game he beat 3-0 Liechtenstein with goals from David Hanko, Ondrej Duda and Robert Mak. Before that, they faced at home against Portugalfalling by the minimum of Bruno Fernandes. Prior to that, they hit Liechtenstein visiting by the minimum, they won 1-2 against Icelanddefeated 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina and finally, in their group debut they tied without scores against Luxembourg.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa – Until now the goalkeeper of the Porto He can boast that in his last five games he has not conceded a single goal.
Defense: Rúben Dias – After having won everything with him Manchester City This year, the level of the defender is above the rest.
Defense: Gonçalo Inácio – At 22 years old and despite his position, the element of Sporting Lisbon He scored a double in the victory against Luxembourg.
Right back: Nelson Semedo – The player of the Wolverhampton He is fast, he knows how to go forward because he can also play as an inside player.
More news about Euro 2024
Left back: Diogo Dalot – He is a fairly solid defender, who knows very well how to stop the opponent, but at the same time he is a great support to the attack.
Pivot: Danilo Pereira – The player of the PSG He is the oldest member of the Portuguese team in this position, so experience will be relied upon.
Pivot: Bruno Fernandes – In it Manchester United He develops as the orchestrator and the brain, one of the best men on the field and with Portugal he does the same.
Midfielder: Diogo Jota – Against Luxembourgthe player of the Liverpool He also scored a double to reach twelve points with his team.
Right winger: Bernardo Silva – He is another of the thoughtful and dangerous players of the Lusitanian team and the Manchester Citywithout leaving aside that thanks to his offensive qualities he was in the sights of other clubs.
Left winger: Rafael Leao – Although he can play in up to three different attack positions, the helmsman has placed him attacking from the left.
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo – In the last game of the KinasThe Bug was not present, so Goncalo Ramos He was the ‘9’, but it is possible that the historic scorer will be launched from the start.
This is what Portugal’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Gonçalo Inacio, Rúben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Nélson Semedo
Midfielders: Diogo Jota, Danilo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Raphäel Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes: Goncalo Ramos, José Sá, Ricardo Horta, Pedro Neto, Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Joao Félix, Vitinha Ferreira, António Silva, Toti Gomes, Otávio Silva, Rúben Neves, Joao Neves, Joao Palhinha
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignment #Portugal #Slovakia #Qualifiers #EURO