Luis Enrique’s first line-up in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint Germain
Gonçalo Ramos could debut with PSG
Next Saturday, August 12, Paris Saint Germain will begin the league journey of Paris Saint Germain against Lorient, they will do so in front of their fans in the Parc des Princes. This will be the first time that Luis Enrique has taken charge of the club of the Parisian team in the French league.
Today we will show you the possible alignment of Luis Enrique for the match against Lorient:
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – Donnarumma is known for his impressive agility, quick reflexes, and ability to pull off spectacular saves. His presence in goal provides a sense of security essential to the team’s defense.
RHP: ACHRAF HAKIMI – The Moroccan right-back is an offensive and defensive force at Paris Saint Germain. Hakimi stands out for his speed, overflow and precision in his crosses into the area. His ability to join the attack while maintaining a solid defense makes him a vital player in the lineup.
DFC: MARQUINHOS – The Brazilian central defender is one of the cornerstones of the Paris Saint Germain defence. Marquinhos stands out for his leadership on the field, exceptional defensive skills and ability to anticipate and neutralize rival attacks. His presence at the back provides stability and security.
CB: MILAN SKRINIAR – The Slovakian defender is a valuable addition to the Paris Saint Germain defense. Skriniar is known for his physical strength, ability to recover balls and excellent passing game. His contribution on defense and his ability to start the build from behind are invaluable.
LI: THEO HERNANDEZ – The French left-back is a dynamic force both in defense and attack. Theo Hernández stands out for his speed, resistance and abilities in one against one. His presence on the left flank adds depth and versatility to the team’s game.
MC: MANUEL UGARTE – The Uruguayan midfielder is a young promise at Paris Saint Germain. Ugarte is characterized by his ability to recover balls, vision of the game and precision in passing. His presence in midfield adds balance and control in the distribution of the ball.
MC: FABIÁN RUIZ – The Spanish midfielder is a key figure in creating play for Paris Saint Germain. Fabián Ruiz stands out for his game vision, ability to break defensive lines and his ability to score from outside the area. His contribution in generating goal opportunities is vital.
MC: VITINHA – The Portuguese midfielder is a versatile option in Paris Saint Germain’s midfield. Vitinha stands out for his agility, dribbling and ability to create an imbalance in the rival defense. His presence brings creativity and dynamism to the team’s midfield.
ED: MARCO ASENSIO – The Spanish winger is a force in the Paris Saint Germain attack. Asensio is characterized by his skilful dribbling, powerful shot and ability to unbalance rival defenses. His presence on the right flank adds danger and creativity to the attacking game.
DC: GONÇALO RAMOS – The Portuguese striker is an option in the attack front for Paris Saint Germain. Gonçalo Ramos stands out for his scoring nose, intelligent movements in the area and ability to finish plays. His ability to find space and generate danger would be a major asset in the game. The Portuguese could debut against Lorient with PSG
EI: CARLOS SOLER – The Spanish midfielder has shown his versatility by also playing as a striker for Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler stands out for his aggressiveness in pressing, the quality of his passes and the ability to score from any position. His versatility adds tactical options to the coach.
This is how the PSG lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha, Fabian
strikers: Asensio, Gonçalo Ramos, Carlos Soler
#alignment #Paris #Saint #Germain #league #debut #Lorient
Leave a Reply