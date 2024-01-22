The Monterrey Football Club started the Clausura 2024 tournament in a good way and in its first two matches it has been able to win and add six points. Its activity will continue in the middle of the week on the corresponding Matchday 4 and they will do so by hosting Querétaro at the BBVA Stadium this Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.
The Sultana del Norte team has just won 2-0 at home against Club Puebla and 0-2 away against Santos Laguna, so they will seek to maintain the positive momentum and continue adding units.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Gallos Blancos.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper remains the starting goalkeeper of the Monterrey team, despite the interest of clubs from South America, he preferred to remain in the Sultana del Norte.
LHP: Erick Aguirre – The multifunctional Mexican defender has kept a low profile in the royal team, at the beginning of the year in the first two dates he has won the title from Stephen Medina.
DFC: Víctor Guzmán – The young defender has earned the trust of the coaching staff and together with the experienced Dark He has made a good duo.
DFC: Héctor Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team's trusted man and is therefore a must-have at the back.
LI: Sebastián Vegas – In the absence of Jesus Gallardo Due to injury, the multifunctional Chilean has been the starter in the position, although there has been talk that in the coming days competition could come to the team with the possible arrival of Gerardo Arteaga.
MD: Jordi Cortizo – The Mexican midfielder has become more and more confident and is gaining a permanent place in the team, he was a starter in the first two rounds.
MC: Omar Govea – The young Mexican is receiving the confidence of the coaching staff to be a starter for this new tournament, it seems that he will receive more starting activity.
MC: Luis Romo – He is one of the most loved and appreciated players by the fans, he is the engine of the team in the midfield and one of those who wears out the most on the field, he is a must-have for the team. He did not play last day due to a discomfort in his leg, but he could reappear for this duel.
MD: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine continues to retain ownership despite the strong competition in the team and is because he is one of the most experienced players in the club.
DC: Alfonso González – He has played the first two games as a forward alongside Berteramealthough Brandon Vazquez He is already available in the team and could take over at any time.
DC: Germán Berterame – The Argentine is the new immovable center forward, his scoring contribution always makes the difference.
