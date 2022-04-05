This Wednesday, April 6, the pending confrontation of matchday 4 between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Monterrey Football Club will be played, the Sultana del Norte team will visit the Nemesio Diez with the aim of adding more points and ascending positions in the general ranking.
The Pandilla team has not played an official match for almost three weeks when they played the Clásico Regio prior to the start of the FIFA Date at the end of March, during the break they had a friendly match against the Águilas and later they had no activity on the date 12 since their match against the Sacred Flock was rescheduled.
On March 9, the Monterrey team issued a statement informing about the injury it suffered Rogelio Funes Mori. “After imaging studies performed on Rogelio Funes Mori, it was determined that the player has a myofascial injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh.“, they wrote in the statement.
Since then, the naturalized Mexican attacker missed the games against Mazatlán FC, and Tigres, as well as the last FIFA Date in which the Mexican team drew goalless against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador to ensure their pass to Qatar 2022 and according to information of TUDNwill also miss the match against the Red Devils.
“Rogelio Funes Mori will miss Rayados’ pending match against Toluca at the Nemesio Díez court as he has not recovered from the injury that has taken him away from the courts”
– TUDN.
Striped Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre; Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz; Maximiliano Meza, Joel Campbell, Rodolfo Pizarro and Vincent Janssen.
