Next weekend the team from Monterey Striped will be playing the reclassification match of the tournament against Atlético San Luis. Although it is true that on paper the overwhelming favorites are those from the Sultana del Norte, Las Tunas have little to lose and much to gain, so they will not hesitate to leave their hearts on the pitch.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Mexican technical director Víctor Manuel Vucetich knows that a disaster in this game would represent a real failure, taking into account that they are the most millionaire squad in the tournament. That is why he would already have his eleven to face the commitment.
Under the three sticks the ‘King Midas’ will have the immovable Stephen Andradawho will be accompanied in the defensive zone by John Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, sebastian vegas Y Jesus Gallardo.
in midfield Celso Ortiz, louis romo, Maximilian Meza Y Arthur Gonzalez they would be in charge of creating the game, in addition to supplying the strikers with balls Joel Campbell Y Vincent Jansen.
Esteban Andrada (P);
Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo;
Luis Romo, Maximiliano Meza, Celso Ortiz, Arturo González;
Joeal Campbell and Vincent Janssen.
Monterey was positioned in seventh place in the competition with 26 points, so now the playoff game will be played at the BBVA Stadium next Saturday, May 7, at 8:06 p.m. You can enjoy the game through the FOX Sports signal.
#alignment #Monterrey #face #San #Luis #playoff
Leave a Reply