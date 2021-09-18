Monterrey arrives in high spirits at the Clásico Regio after its great midweek exhibition against Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions League. The squad led by Javier Aguirre came to the second leg of the Concachampions semifinal quite questioned by the fans and the press, but in 90 minutes he was far superior to the Machine and offered his best game in the entire cycle of the ‘Vasco’ as a strategist by Rayados.
For their match against Tigres on matchday 9 of Liga MX, the Albiazules will seek to sign a perfect week and prevail at home against the hated rival. Monterrey is currently in eighth position in the general table and a victory would help him in his quest to climb positions. Rayados has not won four games in the MX League (three draws and one loss) so he urgently needs a win.
The ‘Vasco’ painting gave one of its best presentations in a long time last Thursday.
For this duel of vital importance for both teams, the participation of Duván Vergara, one of the best players in Monterrey this season, is in doubt. This would be the starting lineup of Rayados against Tigres in the Classic Regio:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada.
Defense: Stefan Medina, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, Jesús Gallardo.
Media: Maximiliano Meza, Celso Ortiz, Carlos Rodríguez, Alfonso González.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori and Duván Vergara.
This will be the 126th edition of the Classic Regio. In the last five editions of this meeting between Monterrey teams, Tigres has won four victories (semifinal round Clausura 2019, Apertura 2019, Guardianes 2020 and Guardianes 2021) for one by Rayados (semifinal first leg Clausura 2019).
Leave a Reply