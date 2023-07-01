The Mexican team of Jaime Lozano has a perfect step in the gold Cup CONCACAF 2023 after adding two victories. First dispatched 4-0 to Honduras with double of louis romo and targets of Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavezlater defeated 1-3 to Haiti through Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenezwith an own goal of Ricardo Adewhich put them as leaders of the B Group with six units, followed by the Haitians with three.
The last commitment of the Tricolor will be against the guest Qatarwhich is third with a point, the same as Honduras. Although the Aztec team is already in the round of 16 of the tournament, everything makes it seem that the jimmy He will repeat the same lineup that he already used in the first two clashes, especially since he will look for an improvement for the final phase.
This is the possible alignment of Mexico to measure up to Qatar:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – The five-time World Cup player has been little demanded in the tournament, although he has already received a goal. For now it seems almost impossible for him to drop all three posts.
Central Defender: Edson Alvarez – For now, El Machín has been used as a central defender due to the absence of Cesar Montes and little confidence about Israel Reyes and Victor Guzman. He would repeat again as leader of the rear.
Central defender: Johan Vasquez – At last his opportunity came to the man in the genoa, since he had not received minutes from the past coaches. when meeting Lushalready has the go-ahead to show itself.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – Time passes and passes, but no one can move the man from striped of the position, especially if your competition in the area (Gerardo Arteaga) He is suspended, although he has just completed his punishment and should already appear on the bench against Qatar.
Right back: Julián Araujo – This is a forced change, since Jorge Sanchez is suspended after having seen a new yellow card against Haiti. For this reason, the player of the Barcelona will take the baton to attack on the right.
More news about the Gold Cup
Pivot: Luis Romo – For now, the Sinaloan player has had a good tournament, even though it seemed that his level had gone down. Faced with the need to put Edson In the center, the player from Monterrey has done a good job.
Midfielder: Erick Sanchez – The player of Pachuca also filled the eye fast to Lushsince he appeared from the start in the first two games, winning the position from carlos rodriguezwho has had to play the role of relief.
Midfielder: Luis Chavez – Being one of the best elements that Mexico has, the coach cannot afford to leave him out. His field vision and good punch make him immovable in the scheme.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – He is another of the players who does not stop being busted by people, since most of his centers are not good. Nevertheless, he put assistance before Haiti and again he would attack from the right.
Left winger: Orbelin Pineda – You can tell when a player is regular in his team and El Maguito was with him AEK Athens who won the league title. The man from Guerrero will appear again on the left wing.
Center forward: Henry Martin – Even though people are crying out to see the beginning of santi gimenezwho was a goalscorer and champion with Feyenoord, continues to weigh on the fact that La Bomba was a goalscorer in the MX Leaguewithout neglecting the fact that it was also a reinforcement of Lush At the olympic games.
This is how the starting XI of Mexico would look like:
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa (C)
defenses: Johan Vásquez, Edson Álvarez, Julián Araujo, Jesus Gallardo
midfielders: Luis Romo, Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez
strikers: Uriel Antuna, Orbelin Pineda, Henry Martin
substitutes: Israel Reyes, Charly Rodríguez, Santi Giménez, Roberto Alvarado, Ozziel Herrera, Diego Laínez, Víctor Guzmán, Toño Rodríguez, Luis Malagón, Gerardo Artega
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignment #Mexico #Qatar #Gold #Cup
Leave a Reply