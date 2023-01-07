Manchester City will face Chelsea for the second time in just four days.
The Citizen achieved victory in the league match the day before yesterday, after Guardiola was key in the victory, thanks to the changes he made.
We expect a very open match in which neither team will want to risk too much so as not to leave the cup competition so soon.
This is the possible Manchester City line-up for that match:
BY: ORTEGA– Finally Manchester City has a second goalkeeper to rise to the occasion. It will be his first big date.
RHP: KYLE WALKER– Little can we say at this point about what surely has been the best full-back in the competition in the last 10 years.
CB: MANEL AKANJI– Nobody imagined that the Swiss would reach such a high level in his first months.
CB: JOHN STONES– seems to have fully won that position from Nathan, Aké and Aymeric Laporte. Rúben Dias’ injury opens the doors of ownership.
LI: JOAO CANCELED– surely we are talking about the best left back on the planet. Irreplaceable.
CDM: RODRI– Guardiola has managed to convert/create a practically perfect footballer. It is rare to see Rodri make a mistake with the ball.
LVM: KEVIN DE BRUYNE– He didn’t have a great World Cup, and he doesn’t seem to have returned from the World Cup overly inspired. Even so, we are talking about one of the five best soccer players in the world.
MVD: BERNARDO SILVA– the Portuguese gives him much more magic in midfield than Ilkay Gündoğan.
ED: PHIL FODEN– He is usually more comfortable on the left flank, but Jack Grealish’s great performance in the last game forces him to play on the other flank.
EI: JACK GREALISH– little by little he is beginning to justify why the Spanish coach was so interested in his signing.
DC: JULIAN ALVAREZ– Erling Haaland will have to rest in the FA Cup match. The current world champion will have his chance.
FORMATION: 1-4-3-3
Goalie: Ortega
defenses: Walker, Stones, Akanji and Cancelo
Midfielders: Rodri, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva
strikers: Foden, Grealish and Julián Álvarez
