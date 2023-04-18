Manchester City faces Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-0 overall result. The Cityzens have a foot and a half in the semifinals where they would face Real Madrid or Chelsea. Here we show you the possible lineup of the Skyblues:
BY: EDERSON – He is one of the key players of this team for all that he contributes with the ball at his feet. Manchester City always plays in numerical superiority in the first phase of the game thanks to the Brazilian who provides security under the sticks.
LI: NATHAN AKE – The Dutch defender joined City from Bournemouth in 2020. Although he has not started every game, he has proven to be a versatile player capable of playing both in the right-back position and in the center of defence. He has become one of Pep’s trusted men.
DFC: AKAJNI – The Swiss defender arrived at City in the summer transfer window from Borussia Dortmund and has taken over the starting position. He has adapted perfectly to what Guardiola has asked of him.
DFC: RUBEN DAYS – He has returned to his level as the best central defender in the Premier League. The Portuguese is going through a sweet moment playing as the axis of the defense ahead of Ederson when the ball is released. Indispensable player for this team.
RHD: JOHN STONES – The English central defender is going through a great moment of form this season. Since his arrival at Manchester City in 2016, his performance has had ups and downs, but in recent months he has shown great solidity in defense and unusual adaptability in the midfield where he works alongside Rodri when he gets off the ball.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ – The Spanish midfielder has been a key piece in Pep Guardiola’s scheme of late. His presence in midfield brings great balance to the team. He is the player that the entire Manchester City game goes through.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder is one of City’s main weapons in creating play and attacking. Gundogan has great vision of the game, is capable of distributing the ball accurately and scoring important goals. He is an undetectable player who has a lot of arrival and a lot of sacrifice.
MD: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – The Belgian midfielder is one of the best players in the world in his position. His ability to distribute the ball and his vision of the game can be a great help for City in this tie. Able to change a match in seconds. He has one of the best late passes today.
E: RIYAD MAHREZ – The Algerian winger is a very skilful and fast player, capable of overwhelming opposing defenders and scoring impressive goals. Mahrez has been an important player for City in recent years, and his presence in attack can be essential. He will play the position with Bernardo Silva.
E: JACK GREALISH – The English winger is one of the most expensive signings in the history of City. Grealish is a skilled player, strong and with a gift for driving the ball. In this season he is solving all the doubts that were created around him. Guardiola has brought out the best version of him.
DC: Erling Haaland – The Norwegian striker is one of the most promising players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His scoring figures are leaving everyone speechless. Terminator.
Goalie:ederson
defenses: Stones, Ake, Ruben Dias and Akanji
Midfielders: Rodri, Gundogan and De Bruyne
strikers: Mahrez, Grealish and Haaland
#alignment #Manchester #City #face #Bayern #Munich #Champions #League
Leave a Reply