Manchester City is one game away from completing a historic treble after coming back from a very difficult Premier League against Arsenal and taking the FA Cup from their neighbors in the final. After reaching the Champions League final in 2020 and losing against Chelsea with an eleven that was highly criticized since Guardiola experimented by playing without a striker, this season he will not repeat the same mistake and will come out with everything against Inter Milan. This is the possible Manchester City lineup:
BY-EDERSON – He is one of the key players of this team for all that he contributes with the ball at his feet. Manchester City always plays in numerical superiority in the first phase of the game thanks to the Brazilian who provides security under the sticks.
CB: KYLE WALKER – The English right-back is one of the best in his position. Walker stands out for his speed, stamina and ability to overflow down the wing. In addition, he has great defensive ability and contributes both offensively and defensively.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese central defender has become a key player in Manchester City’s defence. Dias stands out for his physical strength, his good positioning and his leadership on the pitch. He is a solid defender who brings security and forcefulness to the back.
CB: MANUEL AKANJI – The Swiss defender is a reliable option in the center of defence. Akanji is a strong player in the passing game, he has a good anticipation capacity and stands out for his defensive solidity. His presence in the lineup brings stability and balance to the team.
MC: RODRI – The Spanish midfielder is one of the most important players in Manchester City’s midfield. Rodri stands out for his great ability to steal balls, his quality in passing and his vision of the game. He is in charge of giving balance to the team and connecting the defense with the attack
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder is a very versatile player who can play in any position in midfield. He is a very technical player, with a great ability to create chances and score goals himself. Gundogan has had an outstanding season with Manchester City, and his current form makes him one of the best in the world. He has gone from being able to go out as a free agent to being highly valued.
MC: JOHN STONES – The English defender has had a great season and has earned a place in the starting line-up. Stones combines defensive quality with a good ball output. He is a technical player, elegant in his game and with a great vision of the game from defense, which is why Guardiola has placed him in the center of the midfield along with Rodri.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – The Belgian is the brain of the team and one of the best midfielders in the world. De Bruyne stands out for his vision of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to generate goal opportunities. He is a creative and unbalancing player who can make the difference in any game.
EI – JACK GREALISH – The English winger is one of the most expensive signings in the history of City. Grealish is a player who has a gift for driving the ball. Guardiola has brought out the best version of him.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – The Portuguese winger is a talented and versatile player. Bernardo stands out for his ability to dribble, his vision of the game and his ability to create imbalances in the rival defense. He is a quality attacking option and can play both on the wings and in midfield.
DC- HAALAND – The Norwegian striker is one of the most decisive players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His scoring figures are leaving everyone speechless
Goalie:ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Days, Walker
Midfielders: Rodri, Stones, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Grealish
Forwards: Haaland
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#alignment #Manchester #City #Champions #League #final
Leave a Reply